Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar expressed his desire to play with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi again. Neymar and Messi shared a great partnership in front of goals at Barcelona as they also guided the Catalan club to a historic treble in the 2014-15 season. Neymar joined PSG in a world record €222 million transfer from Barcelona in 2017. Since his departure from the La Liga, Neymar has been heavily linked with Barcelona for the comeback but the situation has changed as it's Lionel Messi who tried to leave Camp Nou after last season.

After a much-hyped transfer saga, Messi decided to stay at Barcelona as he didn't want to drag the club to court, where he achieved massive success. The Argentine contract with Barcelona will end after the ongoing season and he will be available as a free agent. Several European giants are targetting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to join their camp.

Neymar said he would want Messi to join PSG next season to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” Neymar told ESPN after 3-1 win against Manchester United in the UEFE Champions League group stage tie.

“He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season,” he added.

The Brazilian forward also talked about the demise of legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona.

“Life is sometimes very complicated because people who had to be eternal leave and Diego had to be an eternal figure,” Neymar said.

Neymar on Thursday played a monumental role in PSG’s massive win over Manchester United as the star forward scored a brace to keep PSG’s hope alive in UCL. The French giants are tied with 9 points on the table with Man United and RB Leipzig in the Group H as their next match Istanbul Basaksehir will decide their journey in UCL this season.