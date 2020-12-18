Manchester United have signed Wayne Rooney’s 11-year-old son Kai to their youth academy. Rooney represented Man United during his prime while carving out a storied 13-year-old career during which he went on to win all the major club titles at Old Trafford. Also Read - SHF vs MUN Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Sheffield United vs Manchester United on December 18, Friday

The former United captain left the club in 2017 to re-join his boyhood club Everton before shifting base to the US where he turned out for Major League Soccer club DC United. He then return to England last year where he signed with EFL Championship team Derby County where he is currently the interim manager as well.

Kai was linked with United rivals Manchester City aged 10 but instead he will now follow into the footsteps of his father now. Rooney, 35, confirmed the news on his social media accounts sharing a picture of his son signing the contract with the caption, "Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son."

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

His wife Coleen wrote on Instagram, “Special night….. congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

Kai surely has a proud legacy to follow at Old Trafford with his father holding a legendary status at the club. He is their all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the great Sr Bobby Charlton with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Rooney joined United in 2004 and became the most expensive teenager in football history in a £27 million transfer deal.

After he spent two years in MLS, Rooney joined Derby in 2019 as a player and then took charge of the club as interim manager after the sacking of Phillip Cocu.

While he’s willing to continue as a player should a permanent manager be brought onboard, Rooney isn’t averse to taking charge full time himself in the future.