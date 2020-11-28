Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said that he hopes that Lionel Messi stays at the club after next season. Messi’s contract with Catalan giants will end next season and his transfer saga ahead of the ongoing season shocked the whole world. The Argentine was heavily linked with Premier League giants Manchester City and Italy’s Inter Milan. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Pay Heartfelt Tribute to 'Eternal' Diego Maradona

Messi lashed out at Josep Maria Bartomeu, who later resigned from his President's post, and the presidential election scheduled for January 2021. There is still no certainty on Messi extending his contract on the arrival of a new President.

Pique said it's a very personal decision for Messi to stay at the club or not.

“We’ll have to ask Leo, I don’t know. We hope that we will stay. It’s a very personal decision and we’ll see. As long as he continues at Barca, there is hope, and we hope that he can be seduced into staying,” Pique told Radio Marca.

The Catalan defender further talked about the departure of striker Luis Suarez from Barcelona, which sparked huge controversy. Suarez’s departure also fumed Messi and it was also one of the reason’s behind his decision to leave Barcelona ahead of this season.

“I was very sorry when Luis left, he spent many years at the club and we shared many experiences,” he said.

“You play with each other for 90 minutes, but you spend many, many hours with them. We see them every morning, we travel, we are in the hotels, it is as if they was a class-mate,” Pique added.

The 33-year-old also displayed his desire to become Barcelona President in future as he is a massive fan of the club.

“Not in the upcoming elections because I can’t. I’m still a player and when you’re a player you can’t stand, but in the future you never know. I’m a massive Barcelona fan, as you all know.

“I’d like to help the club I love in the best way I know how, and that means being really well prepared to be president, if one day I think I can contribute something. If not I won’t put myself forward. It’s something I’ll decide in the future, it’s a dream I’ve always had, but I don’t know if it will happen in the future,” he added.