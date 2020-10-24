Ansu Fati on Saturday created history when he became the youngest goal-scorer in the history of El Clasico. The Barcelona prodigy scored in the eighth minute to equalise for his team after Real Madrid went ahead in the fifth minute through Federico Valverde. Also Read - El Clasico 2020 Live Streaming Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Preview, When And Where to Watch BAR vs RM Live TV Broadcast, Online Live Streaming, Fantasy Predictions, Timings in India

Born in Guinea Bissau on October 31, 2002, Fati joined the youth set up of Sevilla aged just six and four years later, he moved to the Barcelona youth teams. During the 2019-20 season, he made his debut with the first team and became the youngest ever to represent the Spanish giants aged 16 years and 298 days. Also Read - La Liga President Warns Lionel Messi Will Damage His Reputation if he Leaves Barcelona

Wearing the number 31 jersey, the teen striker came in the 78th minute against Betis substituting Carles Perez. Also Read - Manchester City Preparing £15m Bid to Sign Lionel Messi During January Transfer Window: Report

More to follow..