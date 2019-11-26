Jose Mourinho has ruled out the possibility of bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Tottenham Hotspur saying the club already has the best striker in England. Ibrahimovic is a free agent since his contract ended with Major League Soccer (MLS) LA Galaxy and has in the past played under Mourinho in Serie A (Inter Milan) and Premier League (Manchester United).

Mourinho says in Harry Kane, Tottenham have one of the top-three strikers in the world so there’s ‘no chance’.

“Amazing player, amazing guy – but I would say no chance. We have the best striker in England. One of the top two, three strikers in the world,” the Portuguese said on Monday. “It doesn’t make any sense for a striker of Zlatan’s dimension – in his late 30s but that can play at any club in the world – to come to a club where we have Harry Kane.”

In a stunning turn of events, Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week before naming Mourinho as his successor. “I know what he [Pochettino] is feeling because I’ve been there,” Mourinho said . “There is a period where the best thing is for us to process our feelings, and then in a couple of weeks then we are open again to the world and to embrace a different period in our lives. I want to respect that and to give that feeling to him.”

Mourinho said the Argentine is free to interact with the players and visit Tottenham whenever he wants to.

“Of course I will call him. I also told the players to call him to make him feel completely free if he wants to come here anytime he wants. If he wants to come to a training session or a dinner in the lodge with the boys – perfect. If he wants me to be there I will, if he wants to be just with the boys let’s do that way. I just want him to feel this house belongs to him,” he said.

Pochettino, who guided Tottenham to a maiden Champions League final last season, had equated the possibility of the club winning the prestigious title to a ‘miracle’.

Mourinho is targeting a third Champions League title as manager after having won it with FC Porto and Inter Milan.

While he does concede that repeated the feat will be ‘very difficult’ but he has full faith in the current squad. “You are almost landing on the moon and don’t do it, the frustration is very high,” said Mourinho of Tottenham’s defeat to Liverpool in the CL final earlier this year. “It depends a lot on the people’s mentality and how you react to disappointment. I would change the word ‘miracle’ to ‘very difficult’. With these boys I will never be afraid of any Champions League match.”