Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked up a calf injury and not ruptured his Achilles tendon as feared, the Serie A club AC Milan confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday. The veteran striker has injured his right leg in training and will undergo a scan in 10 days. Ibrahimovic pulled up during Monday’s session, the club added. Also Read - Milan Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic Picks up Calf Injury in Training

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday’s training session,” Milan said. Also Read - La Liga Could Resume With Sevilla-Real Betis Derby on June 11 Amid Coronavirus Crisis: League President Javier Tebas

“The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in 10 days.” Also Read - Bayern Munich Coach Hansi Flick Bemoans Lack of Fans at 'Special' Borussia Dortmund Clash

However, Milan did not say for how long the 38-year-old would be out of action, although Italian media reports say he could be facing four weeks on the sidelines, as Serie A eyes a potential restart next month.

The controversial yet talented Swede spent part of the COVID-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden and went into quarantine upon returning to Italy earlier this month.

Ibrahimovic scored four goals in 10 matches for Milan before the season was abruptly halted and his team currently sits at the seventh spot in the league with 36 points in 26 outings.

The former Manchester United and Paris St. Germain striker rejoined seven-time European champions Milan on a six-month deal in December. He signed the deal during this season’s winter transfer window.

Ibrahimovic had earlier said he doesn’t know where he will end up playing next season but made it clear that he will honour his current contract with Milan. He was also linked with a final flourish with Hammarby.

“Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows,” Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson was quoted as saying by expressen.se.

“At the moment he hasn’t said anything about it, and I certainly don’t have to tell him that we want him here. By now, I understand what he is made of, he won’t speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously, we would like this idea very much,” he added.