Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s statue has been subjected to more acts of vandalism.

In the latest attempt, its nose has been cut off and the bronze statue has been sprayed silver. Since its unveiling in Malmo in October earlier this year, it has been vandalised multiple times.

The purported reason behind the acts is Ibrahimovic’s decision to buy stake in Swedish club Hammarby, a direct title rival to his boyhood club Malmo. The move has angered Malmo fans who have vented their disappointment by targeting his statue which is located outside the club’s stadium.

Ibrahimovic has bought 25 percent of the shares in Hammarby.

There have been attempts to burn the statue, cut its legs with racist graffiti also being written next to it. There has also been a petition to remove the statue with 8,000 people reportedly signing it.

Ibrahimovic has played for leading clubs across the globe including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St Germain, Manchester United and more recently LA Galaxy.

He’s on the lookout for his latest club after his contract with American club LA Galaxy expired at the end of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Carlo Ancelotti, who was recently announced as Everton’s manager, has said he might reunite with Ibrahimovic by bringing him to the Premier League club. “Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a good friend of mine. He was my player (at PSG). Fortunately I have trained a lot of fantastic players. But Ibrahimovic has finished his period in the United States and I don’t know what is his idea. I have to call him. Maybe I’ll call him and (ask) if he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy – but not to play,” he said.