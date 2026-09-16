AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo flops as Al-Nassr thrashed 4-0 by Al-Ain in tournament opener

Ronaldo and his teammates struggled to create clear chances, with Al-Ain defending well and making it difficult for the Saudi side to build attacks

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File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Credits: X)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr were handed a heavy 4-0 defeat by Al-Ain in their opening match of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday. The Saudi Pro League champions struggled throughout the game as the UAE side produced a dominant display at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Al-Nassr came into the game with confidence after a strong start to their Saudi Pro League campaign. They had won five of their first six league matches, but their form had started to dip before the trip to the UAE. The defeat to Al-Ain means they have now managed only one win in their last four matches in all competitions.

Al-Ain took control in the 25th minute when Houssine Rahimi capitalised on a poor back-pass from Saad Al-Nasser. The Moroccan forward finished calmly to give the hosts the lead.

Ronaldo and his teammates struggled to create clear chances, with Al-Ain defending well and making it difficult for the Saudi side to build attacks. Rahimi then doubled the lead in the 63rd minute, leaving Al-Nassr with a mountain to climb.

The home side continued to push and added a third goal nine minutes later. Soufiane Rahimi, Houssine’s brother, found the bottom corner after being played through by Alejandro Romero.

The fourth goal arrived in the 85th minute. Soufiane turned provider this time, setting up Giorgos Giakoumakis, who made no mistake from close range.

It was also a frustrating night for Ronaldo. The 41-year-old was unable to make a major impact and had a late free-kick saved by Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa. Ronaldo is still chasing the 1,000-goal mark in his career, but he could not add to his tally in the UAE.

Al-Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou accepted responsibility for the result after the match.

“The players gave everything they had, and I do not place any responsibility on them … and the responsibility is my responsibility,” Postecoglou said.

The result is a disappointing start for a team that returned to Asia’s top club competition after competing in the second-tier competition last season. Al-Nassr have never won the AFC Champions League and will now have to respond quickly in their remaining league-phase matches.