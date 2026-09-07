After a two decade absence, India qualifies for AFC U-20 Asian Cup following Uzbekistan’s 3-0 win over Syria

India will return to the AFC U-20 Asian Cup next year for the first time since 2006 with the event set to take place next year in China

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Team India during the AFC U-20 qualifying match against Bangladesh. (Credits: X)

Good news came from the football field yesterday after the Indian youth team qualified for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup finals for the first time in two decades. India needed a big win to keep their hopes alive and while they did beat neighbors Bangladesh by 3-0, the Blue Colts required a favorable result from the other group match between Syria and Uzbekistan.

The Indians weren’t celebrating much after beating Bangladesh but the celebrations intensified after Uzbekistan defeated Syria 3-0 to confirm India’s spot in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, which is to be held next year in China. This is a massive step forward for the Blue Colts, who finished second in Group B following the results.

The top teams from each groups qualified automatically and they were joined by the seven best runners-up from those eight groups. India finished with six points from three matches and that was enough to see them qualify for next year’s U-20 Asian Cup for the first time since 2006.

Uzbekistan finished as the group leader with three wins out of three whereas Syria and Bangladesh finished third and fourth respectively.

How India won?

India took the lead in the 25th minute through an excellent piece of coordinated pressing and attacking play. Danny put Md Abdul Riyad Fahim under pressure and forced the Bangladesh defender into conceding possession cheaply to Hateem Ali.

The Indian striker displayed excellent awareness as he took on two defenders before laying the ball off for the unmarked Danny inside the penalty area. Danny kept his composure and applied the finish to put India ahead in the crucial contest.

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The goal lifted the Blue Colts, who began dictating the tempo, retaining possession and patiently probing for a second. Danny nearly doubled the advantage in the 34th minute when his looping free-kick dipped dangerously towards goal, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Raj Chowdhury remained alert and made the save.

India resumed after the interval in the same manner in which they had ended the first half, keeping Bangladesh under pressure and searching for another goal.

The second goal arrived in the 60th minute. A long throw into the penalty area was flicked on by Rishikanta towards Vishal, who produced an acrobatic finish to beat Chowdhury and stun the Bangladesh defense.

Bangladesh attempted to mount a comeback after falling two goals behind and began playing with greater aggression. India remained organized at the back, though, absorbing the pressure without allowing their opponents a way back into the match.

(With PTI inputs)