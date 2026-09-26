After setting up friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, AIFF to send Indian men’s team to New Zealand in next international window

It is being reported that the All India Football Federation has given green signal to team India's friendly match against New Zealand in the next international window

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Ryan Williams celebrates after scoring India's first goal against Panama. (Credits: X)

Less than 24 hours after securing a historic 1-1 draw against world number 44 Panama, the All India Football Federation has confirmed that the Blue Tigers will travel to New Zealand for two friendly matches later this year. The All Whites will be the fourth FIFA World Cup 2026 playing nation that will face the Indian team in 2026.

India are also scheduled to take on five-time world champions Brazil and the inaugural FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in two other friendly matches in the on-going international window. This will be a good exposure tour for the Blue Tigers who will face these South American nations for the first time in history.

Yesterday, the men’s team had almost secured a narrow 1-0 win over Panama after Ryan Williams scored the opening goal in the 41st minute with a calm and composed finish but Omar Valencia’s long-range goal in the 68th minute cancelled all hopes of an Indian win.

It was an encouraging result for India, who are ranked 138th in the world and drawing against a side that is 94 spots above them is a really good result.

However, the job is not done yet. The Blue Tigers are yet to play against Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and 6 respectively at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. These two games are definitely going to be very tough but the draw against Panama will give India plenty of confidence.

With less than a week to go before India face Brazil in a first-ever friendly contest, the AIFF confirmed that the Tigers will another FIFA World Cup 2026 playing nation New Zealand, most probably in the next international window.

A source from the AIFF told Times of India that head coach Khalid Jamil is keen on seeing his team play against stronger opponents, especially when he is building a new young squad.

“Khalid feels it’s best for India to play stronger opponents like New Zealand who took part in the World Cup this year. The coach is building a new squad with younger players. It’s important that there is continuity,” an AIFF source told TOI.

“When the friendlies against teams that played at the FIFA World Cup was offered, I agreed with the federation decision. For the next window in November, there are two options. I have told AIFF that we must send our best team to New Zealand. I can’t afford to be selfish. We have to do what is good for Indian football,” said Khalid Jamil.

AIFF to send U-23 team for SAFF title defence

The AIFF has also revealed that it will send an U-23 team for India’s title defence at the SAFF Championship where India will begin their campaign on November 5 against Maldives before squaring off against Pakistan on November 11.