AIFF announces 90% discount on tickets for India vs Uruguay friendly after underwhelming crowd turnout in Brazil game

Until Sunday, Block C2 right and C2 left tickets were priced at 1999 but the AIFF has lowered it to just 199 for tomorrow's India vs Uruguay friendly

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Angry fans throw bottles and chairs, creating chaos as footballer Lionel Messi leaves the ground at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Saturday, December 13, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

After an unexpectedly underwhelming crowd turnout for the first-ever international meeting between India and Brazil, the All India Football Federation has taken a massive decision to cut down on ticket prices for the Blue Tigers’ final FIFA friendly, of the on-going international window, against Uruguay at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Indians faced five-time world champions Brazil on Saturday, October 3rd with the visitors claiming a 4-0 victory quite comfortably. First-half strikes from Estevao and Pedro and a second-half brace from Samuel Lino sealed the win for La Selecao, who came on the back of a draw and a win at the land down under against Australia.

While both the teams’ performance was of course a major talking point, the crowd turnout in the 68,000-capacity Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium was also talked about a lot on social medio.

Despite the presence of Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos and former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the India vs Brazil friendly only pulled 51,000 people inside the venue with more than 15,000 seats remaining empty.

It was definitely an usual sight given the fact that the tickets for the fixture was announced over two weeks ago. Yet, the organisers weren’t able to sell enough tickets, and that’s why, in order to avoid this for India’s upcoming friendly against the Uruguay, the AIFF has taken a different turn.

The Indian apex body has significantly lowered the ticket prices of some stands as revealed in their social media post on Sunday. AIFF has confirmed that tickets for Block C2 right and C2 left will be available for just INR 199 instead of the previous sum of 1999.

Mathematically, this is a 90% discount for the C2 right and C2 left blocks with the federation now hoping for tickets to get sold out as quickly as possible.

Free passes to Lionel Messi supporters

In another interesting way to fill up the seats, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that free tickets will be given to those who either could not attend or were affected during Argentina legend Lionel Messi’s chaotic visit to the Salt Lake Stadium last year.

Suvendu Adhikari stated that around 22,000 fans, who missed out on Messi’s GOAT tour event, will get the chance to watch India vs Uruguay for free.

“I want to convey this through the media to the people who missed out on the Messi event, some 22,000 of them. We (the West Bengal Government) will announce a WhatsApp number through which they can collect their free tickets for the Uruguay match on October 6,” Adhikari told local reporters in Kolkata.

When and where to watch India vs Uruguay?

The India vs Uruguay, FIFA friendly match on Tuesday, October 6, will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sport network from 7:30PM (IST) onwards at the Salt Lake Stadium.