AIFF writes to AFC to take strict action against Palestine’s Soueidan for his racist gesture towards India U-17 captain Gangte

There was also an incident where a Palestinian player kicked an Indian player twice in the first-half

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The ugly racist gesture from Palestinian youth footballer Soueidan towards Indian captain Dallalmuon Gangte has reached the doors of the Asian Football Confederation for investigation after the All India Football Federation filed an official complaint on the wake of the incident which took place yesterday during India’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifying match against Palestine.

The Blue Colts thrashed Palestine 4-1 at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium amid heavy rain, but the victory was overshadowed by the racial incident. It all transpired when midfielder Soueidan passed a gesture of fanning his nose with his hand when Indian captain Dallalmuon Gangte came close to him during the closing minutes of first half.

It immediately prompted the viewers and commentators to think that Soueidan was passing a racist gesture. The moment was instantly clipped by social media users who then slammed the Palestinian youth for doing so, that too, at such an young age.

Later on in the game, another Palestine midfielder, Mohammed Jamhour was sent off with a straight red-card for recklessly kicking India’s Raj Singh Wahengbam in the first 45 minutes.

These two incidents were enough for the AIFF to lodge an official complaint to the AFC.

“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Federation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men’s team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium,” AIFF wrote in its release.

The AIFF urged the AFC to undertake a thorough investigation from the match footages and take strict action. The Indian federation also made its stance clear about standing firmly against any form of racism.

“In its complaint, AIFF has asked the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations. AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious,” the release concluded.

India script memorable win under heavy rain

Despite the rain, racist gestures and reckless kicking, the Indian team scripted a memorable 4-1 victory over Palestine under heavy rainfall in Kuala Lumpur.

Goals from Kamgouhao Doungel (8′), Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam (52′), Dallalmoun Gangte (59′) and Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia (89′) were enough to help the Blue Colts remain unbeaten in the qualifiers.

The Mehrajuddin Wadoo-coached side will face Malaysia in their final game qualifying game where even a point will help India qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027.