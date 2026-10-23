Ake Loba scores twice as East Bengal beat Inter Kashi 5-1 in ISL 2026

Ake Loba scored twice as East Bengal beat Inter Kashi 5-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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East Bengal beat Inter Kashi 5-1 in ISL 2026 (Image - X)

East Bengal FC beat Inter Kashi 5-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. Ake Loba scored two goals, while Dani Ramirez, PV Vishnu and Lukasz Zwolinski scored one goal each. East Bengal played well from the start and scored five goals to win the match.

East Bengal scored their first goal in the eighth minute. Dani Ramirez got the ball near the goal and kicked it over Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes. The ball went into the net, giving East Bengal a 1-0 lead.

East Bengal doubled their lead in the 16th minute. PV Vishnu found Ake Loba who blasted it into the bottom left corner of the goal. This goal helped East Bengal to go up 2-0. The team continued to attack and looked for more goals.

In the 22nd minute, East Bengal got a penalty after Wayne Vaz fouled Ramirez inside the box. Loba took the penalty and kicked the ball into the top-right corner of the goal. He scored his first goal of the match and helped East Bengal move ahead 3-0.

Inter Kashi scored their first goal in the 28th minute. East Bengal defender Lalchungnunga accidentally kicked the ball into his own net. This gave Inter Kashi a goal and made the score 3-1.

East Bengal scored again before half-time. Loba found the net for the second time in the match. His goal helped East Bengal take a 4-1 lead before the break.

At the start of the second half, East Bengal coach Habas made three changes. He took off Rashid, Loba and Vipin Singh to keep them fit and give other players a chance to play.

East Bengal continued to play well after half-time. They kept the ball for most of the time and stopped Inter Kashi from getting many chances to score. Inter Kashi tried to score again but could not find another goal.

East Bengal scored their fifth goal in the 81st minute. Lukasz Zwolinski, who came on as a substitute, scored from close range after getting a pass from Christopher Ikonomidis. It was Zwolinski’s first ISL goal for East Bengal.

East Bengal ended the match with a 5-1 win over Inter Kashi. Loba scored twice, while Ramirez, Vishnu and Zwolinski scored once each. East Bengal’s strong attack helped them score five goals and win all three points.