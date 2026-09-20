Arsenal stunned by Brighton, suffer first Premier League loss of season

Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season after Brighton beat hem 3-0, ending their winning run and costing them the top spot.

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Arsenal suffer first defeat of season against Brighton

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka plays against Brighton’s Olivier Boscagli and Maxim De Cuyper in the English Premier League, where Brighton’s Oliver Boscagli showed a brilliant performance and handed their rivals the first defeat of the tournament.

Brighton stun Arsenal 3-0 as Gunner lose top spot

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Brighton, suffering their first loss of the season. Not only this, they also lost the top spot in the Premier League as well. After an impressive performance, Brighton moved to the third spot. This performance also included the win over Manchester United.

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Now, Arsenal hold the second spot, it means they are behind Manchester City on goal difference. But, City still have a chance to move three points, if they defeat Sunderland on Sunday.

Tottenham scored twice but lost 3-2 at home to Aston Villa. Newcastle beat Hull City 2-1, Everton beat Ipswich 1-0, and Coventry ended their four-match losing run with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Barcelona continue strong La Liga run with win over Sevilla

Recently, Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-1, away from home to continue their good start to the La Liga season. It was their seventh league win in a row.

Raphinha was the star of the match as he showcased an impressive performance, which includes three goals. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal helped him with two assists. Now, Raphinha is moving forward in the tournament with 12 league goals this season. It is one time less than the 13 he scored in the whole of last season.

Speaking about Barcelona, they have scored 31 goals now in the seven league games, which helps them to move forward in the tournament ahead of Real Madrid, who’s six points behind. Real Madrid will play Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Sevilla took the lead through Youssouf Fofana, Raphinha then scored to make it 1-1 in the first half, sending the ball into the bottom-right corner.