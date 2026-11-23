Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Simeone becomes most successful manager in La Liga history

Diego Simeone surpassed Luis Aragones' record after guiding his team to a 3-0 win over Getafe, registering his 345th La Liga victory

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File photo. (IANS)

Diego Simeone created history in Spanish football after becoming the manager with the most wins in La Liga history. The Atletico Madrid head coach reached the milestone of 345 victories following his team’s 3-0 win over Getafe on Sunday, November 22.

The Argentine surpassed former Atletico Madrid manager Luis Aragones, who previously held the record with 344 victories. Simeone achieved the feat in 567 La Liga matches, while Aragones needed 757 games to reach his tally. Interestingly, all 345 of Simeone’s victories have come while managing Atletico Madrid, whereas Aragones recorded his wins across eight different clubs.

The victory over Getafe also helped Atletico collect three important points in their bid to challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for the La Liga title. Atletico are currently third in the standings, five points behind leaders Barcelona and two behind second-placed Real Madrid.

Simeone’s journey at Atletico Madrid

Simeone was appointed Atletico Madrid’s head coach on December 23, 2011. He returned to the club after previously representing them as a player between 1994 and 1997 and again from 2003 to 2005.

His appointment marked the beginning of one of the most successful periods in Atletico Madrid’s history. He helped the club win the Europa League in his first season in charge and gradually turned them into serious contenders in Spanish and European football.

Under Simeone, Atletico have won eight major trophies. His achievements include two La Liga titles (2013-14 and 2020-21), one Copa del Rey (2012-13), two UEFA Europa League titles (2011-12 and 2017-18), two UEFA Super Cups (2012 and 2018) and one Spanish Super Cup (2014).

He also guided Atletico to two UEFA Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016. However, they lost both finals to city rivals Real Madrid, with the 2014 defeat coming after extra time and the 2016 final ending in a penalty shootout.

Simeone’s latest record adds to his achievements at the club. He has also established himself as Atletico’s longest-serving and most successful manager.

Speaking after reaching the milestone, Simeone said the record made him happy and acknowledged the amount of work that had gone into achieving it.

Simeone now 345 La Liga victories to his name and the Argentine has moved ahead of another Atletico legend and further strengthened his place in the history of Spanish football.