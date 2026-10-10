Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Football Federation have taken THIS huge action

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a provisional suspension after the Portuguese Football Federation takes disciplinary action following a probe into his departure from the national team camp. Read on for the full story.

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Cristiano Ronaldo faces provisional suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation. (Photo: X)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after a disciplinary investigation was opened into his decision to leave the national team camp during the recent international break.

The action follows a dispute between the Portugal captain and head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo left the camp before Portugal’s UEFA Nations League match against Denmark, with the disagreement reportedly linked to his expected role in the team.

The federation has now taken preventive action while the case is being examined. The suspension is provisional, and the investigation will determine the next steps in the matter.

Portuguese Federation issues statement

The FPF confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against Ronaldo following the events of October 7.

In its statement, the federation said: “The initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo, by deliberation of the Non-Professional Section, of October 9, 2026, with the purpose of the investigation of any disciplinary relevance of the facts participated on October 7.”

The federation also confirmed the preventive suspension while the process continues.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of establishment, the non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined and the urgent nature was attributed to the process”.

The proceedings will examine the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s departure from the camp.

Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus had a disagreement

The incident followed a disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus over the forward’s playing time during Portugal’s international fixtures.

According to Ronaldo’s account, the original plan was for him to feature against Wales on September 24, miss the matches against Norway on September 27 and Denmark on October 1, and then return for the game against Norway on October 5.

Ronaldo said the plan was intended to help manage his fitness. However, he claimed that Jesus later told him he would play for around 30 minutes against Norway.

The forward was reportedly frustrated after warming up during that match but not being brought onto the pitch. The disagreement then grew after the two failed to publicly explain the situation in the same way.

Ronaldo apologises but accepts possible punishment

Ronaldo later addressed the controversy in a lengthy statement on social media. He shared his version of events, said he felt betrayed by Jesus and apologised for leaving the camp.

The Portugal captain also acknowledged that his actions could have consequences and accepted that the federation had to assess the matter.

Despite the dispute, Ronaldo has indicated that he remains willing to represent Portugal after serving any suspension that may be imposed.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains one of Portugal’s most important players, but the final outcome of the disciplinary proceedings could determine when he is available for international duty again.