Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo, suspended by Portugal federation and fined over Rs 27000

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo had left the national camp in Denmark early after an argument with head coach Jorge Jesus last month.

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Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: IANS)

Portugal and Al Nassr football striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for a duration of 30 days and fined 255 euros (Rs 27000 approximately) by the Portuguese Football Federation after deciding to leave the Portugal squad early during the recent international break. The star striker faces disciplinary action over his decision to depart the national team camp, with the federation imposing the suspension after initiating formal proceedings against the Portugal captain as well.

Late last month, Cristiano Ronaldo had reportedly clashed with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus after remaining on the bench during the national team’s 2-1 international victory over Norway. The 41-year-old star had claimed that Jesus had assured him beforehand that he would play for around 30 minutes before being selected for the national team.

Although head coach Jesus instructed the Portugal captain to warm-up during the match against Norway, the striker was never brought on during the clash. Ronaldo was reportedly frustrated by the decision, believing that the coach had not taken his concerns seriously. The Al Nassr striker went on to allege that Jesus had broken a second promise to publicly explain the situation at a press conference.

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days plus fined for €255. The decision has been made by Portugal Federation after he left the national team’s camp in Denmark. Cristiano himself had suggested a punishment after apologizing for that. https://t.co/oXEXM4JaI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2026

Tensions escalated before Ronaldo decided to leave Portugal’s training camp ahead of the match against Denmark in Copenhagen. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star had subsequently issued a lengthy public apology to his teammates and supporters, acknowledging that his departure from the national team could not go unpunished.

The suspension has been backdated to September 30, the day Ronaldo left the training camp. As a result, Ronaldo will be eligible to return to the national side on November 14, when Portugal are scheduled to play their next international match.

Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Denmark in the Nations League again on November 14 before travelling to Wales three days later. The FPF disciplinary committee said it took into account ‘the remorse shown’ by Ronaldo in his statement, as well as his ‘contributions to soccer and recognition for athletic merit’.

The Portugal captain also called for an appropriate sanction, claiming that the star’s status as a role model made it even more important for his actions to be judged strictly. Despite his criticism of Portugal head coach’s handling of the situation, Ronaldo said he was prepared to accept the consequences of his decision.

On October 10, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced that it had formally started disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo, with the striker facing a suspension pending a final decision. The federation has now imposed a 30-day suspension and a 255 euros fine.