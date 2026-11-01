Barcelona thrash Alaves 6-1 as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal score twice to retain top spot in La Liga

Lamine Yamal scored a screamer and Raphinha also got himself a brace in Barca's massive 6-1 win

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Lamine Yamal and Raphinha celebrate after FC Barcelona's win. (Photo: X)

Barcelona returned to winning ways in style with a commanding 6-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves in their La Liga clash at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, October 31. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored twice each, while Fermin Lopez and substitute Anthony Gordon also got on the scoresheet as Hansi Flick’s side retained their position at the top of the league table.

The victory was an important response from Barcelona after suffering consecutive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga. The Catalan side now have 30 points from 11 matches, two ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona started the match on the front foot and took the lead in the eighth minute. Pedri played an excellent pass to Fermin Lopez, who squared the ball for Raphinha to finish from close range.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute when Fermin found the back of the net with a powerful effort from a tight angle. The midfielder was again involved in Barcelona’s third goal, winning possession before setting up Raphinha for his second of the evening in the 41st minute.

Lamine Yamal made it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time with a brilliant low strike from outside the box, leaving Alaves with a difficult task after the break.

Barcelona continued their impressive attacking display after the break and added two more goals to complete the rout. Lamine Yamal scored his second of the night in the 64th minute after being played through by substitute Gabriel Jesus. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded following a VAR review.

Anthony Gordon, who came on for Yamal, added Barcelona’s sixth goal in the 81st minute. The English forward finished a through ball from Rodri with a neat chip over the goalkeeper.

Alaves managed to score a consolation goal in the 84th minute through Mariano Diaz, who took advantage of a defensive error. However, it did little to change the outcome of the match.

Speaking after the game, Fermin Lopez said, “It was a hard week for us, there was no better place than Camp Nou in front of our fans to bounce back.”

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was also pleased with his team’s response. “This is what I want to see after our two defeats, we reacted in the right way,” he said.

The result leaves Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table with 30 points from 11 matches, while Alaves remain 10th with 12 points. Alaves have now gone seven matches without a win.

Barcelona will next face Aston Villa in the Champions League before travelling to take on Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga fixture on November 8.