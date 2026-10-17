Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Get the full preview and live streaming details of the South Indian derby right here

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File photo of Bengaluru FC. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2026-27 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, October 17. The southern derby comes after both teams picked up points in their opening matches, with Bengaluru beating Sporting Club Delhi 3-2 and Chennaiyin playing out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa.

Bengaluru head into the game with confidence after a late comeback in their season opener. Borja Martínez scored twice, including a 75th-minute equaliser, before Menno Koch headed in the winner in the 89th minute. However, conceding two goals will be a concern for head coach Pep Muñoz as his side prepares to face another attacking opponent.

“We have to be stronger in duels,” Munoz said after the win. He admitted that Sporting Club Delhi had caused problems for his team and stressed the need to improve defensively. The Bengaluru coach also expects Chennaiyin to bring intensity to the game, describing them as a direct side with dangerous forwards.

Munoz believes his squad has enough depth to make a difference during the match. Bengaluru will look to use their attacking options while avoiding the defensive mistakes that nearly cost them points in their opening fixture.

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, will aim to build on their draw against FC Goa. Head coach Clifford Miranda has made it clear that his team must remain compact and deny Bengaluru space in the attacking areas.

“We have to defend in a way that doesn’t allow them much space. In the end, the most important thing is to stay compact and not give the opposition space and time,” Miranda said.

Chennaiyin will need to balance their defensive approach with a greater threat going forward if they are to leave Bengaluru with all three points.

Chennaiyin defeated Bengaluru 3-2 in the 2017-18 ISL final at the Kanteerava Stadium, while Bengaluru won the teams’ final meeting last season through Serto Worneilen Kom’s 89th-minute goal in a 2-1 away victory.

Chennaiyin defender Namgyal Bhutia will also face his former club in Saturday’s match.

Both teams have injury concerns ahead of the derby. Chennaiyin will be without Glan Martins, Vivek S and Maheson Singh, while Bengaluru will miss forward Sivasakthi Narayanan.

When and where to watch?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 17, in Bengaluru and live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.