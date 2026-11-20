Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Mumbai City FC are still waiting for their first win under new head coach Ashvir Singh Johal. Check where to watch the match live on TV and online in India.

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Mumbai City FC search for their first win of ISL 2026-27 season (Photo: ISL)

Bengaluru FC will aim to keep their good start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign going when they play Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The Blues sit third in the league table with 10 points from four matches. A win could take them to the top of the standings.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have struggled to find their rhythm. They are placed 11th with just two points and will be desperate to register their first victory of the campaign when the league returns after the international break.

Bengaluru FC Look To Continue Winning Momentum

Bengaluru have won three of their opening four matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United. Pep Muñoz’s side started the season with a 3-2 win over Sporting Club Delhi before beating Chennaiyin FC 2-0. They then returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against FC Goa in their previous outing.

Mumbai City FC Search For First Win Under New Coach

Mumbai City are still waiting for their first win under new head coach Ashvir Singh Johal. Assistant coach Anthony Fernandes described the current period as a transition phase for the club after several experienced players left and new faces joined the squad.

The Islanders suffered a disappointing 2-3 defeat against Sporting Club Delhi in their last match. They had taken a two-goal lead through Muhammed Ajsal and Zothanpuia but failed to protect their advantage after the break.

Mumbai have since added Slovenian striker Luka Majcen to their squad. The experienced forward understands the expectations that come with his arrival but has promised to give his best for the team.

“Definitely, one of the things I was brought here for is goals. But goals are one thing that no one can promise you; I can promise to fight for every ball, to lead by example, to go in every tackle 100%,” Majcen said.

Head-To-Head Record And Team News

Bengaluru will hope players such as Borja Martínez, Ryan Williams and Sunil Chhetri can make an impact in attack. The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the league, with Mumbai City winning 10 matches. Bengaluru have seven victories, while three games ended in draws. Their last meeting at the Kanteerava Stadium in April 2026 finished 0-0.

Bengaluru will be without Suresh Singh Wangjam, Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, Mihailo Perović and Haobam Ricky Meetei due to injuries. Mumbai’s Wilmar Gil recently returned to training, but his availability for Friday’s match remains uncertain.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Bengaluru FC will play against Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2026-27 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday, November 20. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Indian fans can watch the match live on the SonyLIV app and website. The game will also be streamed free of cost on the official YouTube channel of the Indian Super League (MG ISL).

For television viewers, the match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.