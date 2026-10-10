Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2026-27: When, where to watch the ISL season opener?

Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi start the new Indian Super League season later today. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/bengaluru-fc-vs-sc-delhi-indian-super-league-2026-27-when-where-to-watch-the-isl-season-opener-8534625/ Copy

Bengaluru FC players during a practice session ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025 final match against Mohun Bagan Super Giants at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

The 2026-27 Indian Super League season begins today (October 10) with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi in the opening match today at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match kicks off at 5:00 PM (IST) and marks the start of a new campaign after a difficult and shortened previous season.

Unlike last season, which was played in a truncated single-leg format under the Swiss model amid administrative delays, the ISL will return to its traditional home-and-away format in 2026-27. The change means clubs will have a longer campaign and more opportunities to make their mark in the league.

Bengaluru FC will look to make the most of their home advantage as they begin the season under head coach Pep Munoz. The Spanish coach took charge during the previous campaign and will now have a full pre-season to put his plans into action.

The Blues have a relatively new-look squad and will be keen to start with three points. However, Munoz faces a challenge with some key players returning late from international duty. Ryan Williams, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Ashique Kuruniyan were among those who had a busy international window before the season opener.

Bengaluru will also look to build on their previous meeting with SC Delhi, when they secured a 2-0 win. Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring in that match before Sunil Chhetri sealed the victory.

SC Delhi has an early chance to respond to that defeat and make a statement in the new season. The Delhi side will aim to put up a strong performance away from home and start the campaign with a positive result.

SC Delhi head into the ISL 2026-27 season opener against Bengaluru FC on the back of an impressive run in the Durand Cup. The Delhi side won four of their five matches, scoring 22 goals across those games and conceding just three.

They began with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC before thrashing Defenders FC 7-0 and Indian Air Force 7-1. They also beat FC Raengdai 5-1 before playing out a goalless draw against East Bengal.

When and where to watch?

The new Indian Super League season can be live streamed exclusively on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens. The season will also be broadcasted on online video platform YouTube.