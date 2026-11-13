Big boost for Argentina fans! Lionel Scaloni to remain head coach until 2030

Good news for Argentina fans as Lionel Scaloni is to remain Argentina's head coach until 2030. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Lionel Scaloni to remain Argentina's head coach until 2030 (Image - X)

Good news for Argentina football fans as the team’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, will be associated with the team until the 2030 FIFA World Cup as he has agreed to extend his contract. This information was shared by the Argentine Football Association.

Meanwhile, his previous contract was set to end in December. He had not yet made a decision about his future after leading Argentina to this year’s FIFA World Cup final.

“After giving it some thought and discussing it with my coaching staff and those close to me, we decided that continuing is the best path forward,” the 48-year-old told a news conference.

Lionel Scaloni helped Argentina to reach new heights and achieve many milestones. He was appointed as the coach in 2018, when Argentina was knocked out in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. During his tenure, he built a strong squad by mixing a combination of youngsters and experienced stars like Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. Who can forgot, under his guidance and strategy, Argentina lifted the titles of the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.

“I am grateful for all the expressions of affection,” Scaloni said. “A huge part of the decision to continue was, without a doubt, the fans. I want to keep bringing them the joy they feel when watching the national team, and I hope that continues.”

Earlier, AFA president Claudio Tapia described the announcement as a “joy for all Argentines”.

“This is the best outcome for Argentine football; it’s something everyone wanted, something we all wanted,” Tapia said.

Extending this contract means a huge honor for Lionel Scaloni as he will be associated with Argentina till the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which means he is on the track to become the first manager to lead Argentina at three World Cups.

Lionel Scaloni is hopeful about Argentina’s future but said the team will face some changes after the legendary player Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football last month. Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has scored 126 goals for Argentina, which is most by any player. However, he also played 208 matches for the country, more than any other player.

“An important phase in our process begins now. We will give opportunities to the youngsters who are pushing through the ranks.”

“We need patience. They have enormous potential, but perhaps they aren’t yet ready to deliver what the likes of Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Otamendi provided,” Scaloni said.

“I have the same drive I had on the very first day, the same enthusiasm, and I’m happy to be able to continue,” he added.