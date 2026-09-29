Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks on real difference between managing club and country ahead of India clash

Carlo Ancelotti also stated that some managers like to coach the national team due to the lack of stress and demand to prepare for matches in every three days

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Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil, helps Vinicius Jr of Brazil to his feet after the round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

After winning absolutely everything as a coach in club football, Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti still has some unfinished business in the international arena. Although he has a very little to prove about his tactical proficiency, man management capability and ability to deliver silverwares, an international trophy would literally cement his legacy as possibly the greatest coach ever.

He had the chance to do so just a couple of months ago during the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the North Americas, but Brazil unexpectedly exited the tournament from the Round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti’s men lost to Norway by 2-0, ending the Italian’s first attempt to grab a silverware with a national side but he still has four more years.

Ancelotti’s contract with La Selecao runs until 2030 and he will be first attempting to conquer the continental Copa America title in 2028 before entering the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup. The challenge of winning a silverware with a national team is far more different than doing it with a success oriented club.

Notably, the 67-year-old is the most successful manager in the history of the UEFA Champions League, winning five titles across his stints with Real Madrid (2) and AC Milan (3). But replicating the same thing in the international arena has its own challenges.

While speaking to Times of India from Australia where Brazil are playing two friendlies, Carlo Ancelotti said that the main difference in managing a nation and a club is that there is no everyday activity.

“It’s a different work, a different job, because there’s no day-to-day activity. The job is more to observe players, watch games, find a new player, understand the characteristics of the player and try to build a good national team,”

Ancelotti, who will travel to India with the Brazil national team for a historic first-ever friendly with the Blue Tigers, also spoke about the five-time world champions’ recent world cup disappointment.

“Brazil is a really important national team, the most historical national team in the world. We are trying to do our best. It is true that the last World Cup was not good for us, but this can be a motivation for us to do better in the future. The expectations in Brazil are really high about the national team,” Ancelotti added.

Ancelotti then said that his club achievements are now in the past and that he is looking forward to doing his best with Brazil.

“What I did is in the past. Now I am looking to the present and the future. I am very excited with the experience here in Brazil. I’m sure we will do out best,”

When and where to watch India vs Brazil?

The first-ever India vs Brazil, FIFA friendly match will take place on Saturday, October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.