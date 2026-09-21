Brazil to arrive in ‘Private charter’ for friendly football match against India

Brazil is ready to arrive in private charter for the upcoming friendly football clash against India. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Brazil to arrive India in private charter for friendly football match

The senior men’s national football team of India and Brazil are scheduled to play a historic international friendly match on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 7:00 pm at the Vivekananda Yube Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata, India.

Ahead of this historic clash, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will arrange a private charter for Brazil football team to arrive to Kolkata for the football match. They will arrive to India on October 1.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the world, will travel from South America to Oceania later this month to play two friendly matches against Australia. After those games, Brazil will come to Kolkata to face India on October 3.

As part of an agreement between AIFF and the Brazilian football federation (CBF), Brazil will need a special plane for its 90-member group. The aircraft must have at least 30 fully reclining business-class seats for the players, coach Carlo Ancelotti and senior federation officials, including president Samir Xaud.

With conservation to TIO, “Brazil has some of the world’s best footballers and deserve special treatment.”

“The organisers have to ensure that despite players travelling between three continents, there is no jetlag when they arrive here. These are star players and travelling in a chartered flight with business class seats for everyone means they arrive fresh. Brazil will play India two days after their arrival, so fitness will be a big factor,” it added.

As part of the plan, Brazil will not use airport lounges or wait in normal immigration lines. Instead, passport and immigration checks will be done inside the plane. After the Kolkata friendly, all players will get business-class tickets. However, Real Madrid and Barcelona will make their own travel plans and may arrange private jets for players such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Endrick.

“This is possibly the first time that a sports team is travelling to India on a special charter. Uruguay will also arrive on a chartered flight from Japan. These are former world champions with some of the world’s best and highest-paid footballers.”