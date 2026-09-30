Brazil to send eight-member security delegation to avoid security lapses ahead of friendly against India

Massive chaos had erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium last year during Lionel Messi's visit and in order to avoid that, Brazil's security staff will work closely with West Bengal police

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Brazil players (L) before the Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium. Angry fans (R) throw bottles and chairs, creating chaos as footballer Lionel Messi leaves the ground at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time world champions Brazil are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to their team’s security for their upcoming first-ever international friendly match against India at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, October 3. The Brazilians are slated to touch down in West Bengal tomorrow after spending a couple of weeks at the land down under for two friendlies against Australia.

This will be Brazil’s first-ever trip to India, and that too in the football loving West Bengal. The state has welcomed some of football’s biggest names over the past couple of years with Argentina legend and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi being the most recent to pay a visit last year.

He was here alongside Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul as part of the “GOAT tour” which saw the trio also visit Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. However, the tour kicked-off in the worst way possible in Kolkata as absolute chaos erupted inside the Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium.

All the fans inside the stadium were left disappointed after Messi and co stayed in the venue for less than 20 minutes around a shield of politicians and VVIPs. Some fans had spent over INR 10,000 just to see the eight-time Ballon d’or winner and after not being able to have a proper glance at Messi, the supporters took a different route.

They damaged stadium properties, ripped off the chairs and blamed the organisers for mismanagement. With that in mind and in order to avoid such chaos, the Brazil national team are not leaving anything to chance.

They will reportedly send an eight-member security delegation to Kolkata before the national team arrives to ensure security of their high-profile players like captain Marquinhos, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, Arsenal centre-back Gabriel and Chelsea winger Estevao among others.

As disclosed by the Times of India, a source involved in the friendly match confirmed that the security staff will arrive early on Wednesday and they will work closely with West Bengal police to ensure security is as per international standards.

“Brazil will have a security team comprising experts and former Army officials. They will be in Kolkata early on Wednesday, much before the team arrives. Their job is to ensure the safety of the players, delegates and work with the police to ensure that security is as per international standards,” a source told TOI.

The source also confirmed that extra measures are being taken.

When and where to watch India vs Brazil?

The India vs Brazil friendly match will take place on Saturday, October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.