Carlos Tevez hopes to bring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together for farewell match

Carlos Tevez plans a star-studded farewell match and hopes to bring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together for the special event. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Carlos Tever plans Messi-Ronaldo reunion

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer be fighting for the top spot in world football, but the two legends have never played for the same team. However, that could change this December as fans may finally get to see the two stars together on the pitch.

Tevez hints at bringing Messi and Ronaldo together for his farewell match

The possible reunion could happen because of their former teammate Carlos Tevez. The 42-year-old former striker is planning a farewell match at Boca Juniors, the club where he started his career and also played during his final days as a professional footballer. Tevez has been away from professional football for nearly three years, but his farewell game could bring Messi and Ronaldo together for a special occasion.

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Carlos Tevez retired from professional football at Boca Juniors five years ago, but he is now set to get his farewell match. The famous La Bombonera stadium is expected to host a special game in December, with around 60 top footballers likely to take part. Tevez is also planning to make the event even more special, as he revealed the idea while speaking on streaming channel Olga. “We will bring them together.”

Tevez eyes star-studded farewell with Messi and Ronaldo reunion

Tevez has reportedly spoken to Boca Juniors about fixing the farewell match dates, with December 12-13 or the following weekend being considered. The former Argentina star also revealed that he is still in touch with both Messi and Ronaldo on WhatsApp. He remains hopeful that Ronaldo will travel to Argentina and join the special occasion. “I will personally go and get him.”

Tevez has a close connection with both Messi and Ronaldo. He played with Messi for Argentina for many years. He also played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United from 2007 to 2009.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, announced his international retirement late last month. The 39-year-old almost helped Argentina win another World Cup this year. However, he is still in great form for Inter Miami. Messi recently scored four goals and made one assist in an MLS match.