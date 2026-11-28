Chennaiyin FC end six-year wait for elusive ISL win against Mumbai City FC with 2-0 victory at home

Chennaiyin FC extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a comfortable win over Mumbai City FC, courtesy of first-half goals from Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Brison Fernandes

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Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC. (Photo: X)

Chennaiyin FC continued their unbeaten run with a convincing 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League at home today. The victory extended the Marina Machans’ unbeaten streak to four matches and ended their six-year wait for a win against the Islanders in the competition.

Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Brison Fernandes scored in the first half to secure all three points for Chennaiyin, with midfielder Nikola Stojanovic playing a key role in both goals.

Chennaiyin made a positive start and took the lead in the 11th minute. Stojanovic delivered a left-footed corner into the box, where Imanishimwe got away from Hmingthanmawia Ralte’s marking and sent a diving header past Mumbai City goalkeeper Ashish Sibi.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 29th minute, with Stojanovic once again at the centre of the move. The Serbian midfielder won possession back from Zothanpuia with a strong tackle in the middle of the pitch before moving forward and playing a well-timed through ball for Brison Fernandes. The forward made a good run behind the defence and calmly slotted the ball past Sibi.

Stojanovic controlled the midfield throughout the first half, providing two assists while also contributing defensively. His partnership with Madih Talal helped Chennaiyin maintain control of the game and restrict Mumbai City’s attacking opportunities.

Irfan Yadwad also played an important role in Chennaiyin’s attack. His early attempt on target led to the corner from which Imanishimwe scored the opening goal. Yadwad had further opportunities to extend the lead, particularly from Talal’s passes on either side of half-time, but failed to find the target.

Brison came close to scoring his second goal in the 70th minute, but his effort went narrowly wide. Chennaiyin continued to create chances, while Stojanovic also had opportunities to get on the scoresheet. However, Sibi made two good saves to deny the midfielder.

Mumbai City tried to find a way back into the contest, with Wilmar Jordan Gil coming on late in the match to add more attacking threat. However, the Islanders could not break through Chennaiyin’s defence as the home side comfortably held on to their two-goal advantage.

The win took Chennaiyin FC to fifth place in the ISL points table, strengthening their position after four consecutive matches without defeat. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, remained 12th in the standings and continued their search for a first win of the season.