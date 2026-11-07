Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Gt the full preview and live streaming details of the Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2026-27 match right here

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Chennaiyin FC will be desperate to register their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they host defending champions East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 7. However, the Marina Machans face a difficult challenge against an East Bengal side that has made an impressive start to the campaign.

Clifford Miranda’s Chennaiyin have collected just two points from their opening four matches. They started the season with a 2-2 draw against FC Goa before suffering defeats against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters FC at home.

Scoring goals has been Chennaiyin’s biggest problem this season. They have found the net only once in four matches, with Irfan Yadwad scoring their only goal against FC Goa. Despite creating opportunities, the team have struggled to convert them into goals.

Miranda has acknowledged the problem and stressed the need for better finishing in the final third. The Chennaiyin head coach believes his players need more composure and calmness in front of goal rather than relying on one attacker to deliver.

The hosts will also be without defender Emmanuel Imanishimwe, who was sent off during their previous match against Kerala Blasters. Maheson Singh is another player unavailable for selection.

East Bengal, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their ISL campaign. Antonio Lopez Habas’ side have won both their opening matches, scoring nine goals in the process. They began with a 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers before recording a 5-1 win against Inter Kashi.

The defending champions have looked sharp in attack, with Ake Loba, Bipin Singh and Dani Ramirez among the players making an impact. However, they will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Oman’s Al-Seeb in the AFC Champions League Two.

Defender Anwar Ali also picked up an injury during that match and could miss Saturday’s contest.

East Bengal have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings between the two sides. They defeated Chennaiyin 3-1 in their previous encounter in April 2026 and will hope for another positive result.

Chennaiyin, however, will look to use home advantage and end their winless run. Their ability to take chances could decide the outcome of the contest.

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