Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Adrian Luna misses penalty as match ends in 0-0 draw

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 0-0 draw in the ISL as Adrian Luna missed a penalty and both teams failed to score.

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Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters share points in 0-0 draw (Image - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played a 0-0 draw in their Indian Super League match at the Marina Arena on Saturday. Kerala Blasters missed a big chance to win the match when Adrian Luna failed to score from the penalty spot.

It was Chennaiyin’s first home match of the season. Luna hit the post with his penalty in the 49th minute. At the other end, Irfan Yadwad came close to scoring in the 69th minute, but his shot hit the crossbar. Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Amrinder Singh also made many good saves to keep the score level.

Both teams started the match with attacking football. They tried to put pressure on each other and looked for chances to score.

Chennaiyin got their first big chance in the 31st minute. Madih Talal moved inside and took a shot with his right foot. However, Amrinder stopped the ball with a good save.

Four minutes later, Ramon Tanque passed the ball to Yadwad inside the box. Yadwad took a strong shot, but Amrinder saved it again.

Kerala Blasters also tried to score through crosses and quick attacks. But Chennaiyin’s defenders did not give them much space. Both teams went into half-time with the score at 0-0.

Kerala Blasters made a change at the start of the second half. Sumit Singh came on for Hormipam Ruivah.

Soon after, Kerala Blasters won a penalty. Mohammad Sanan was brought down by Yadwad inside the box, and the referee gave a penalty. Luna took the shot, but the ball hit the post and went out. It was a big missed chance for the visitors.

Kerala Blasters continued to attack after the missed penalty. Andre Green took a shot in the 54th minute after a quick attack, but Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz stopped it.

Chennaiyin made two changes around the 60th minute. Lalhriatpuia Chawnghtu and S Prakadeswaran came on for Ayush Chhetri and Brison Fernandes.

Yadwad had another chance to score in the 69th minute. He took a shot with his right foot and tried to send the ball into the corner of the goal. But the ball hit the top-right corner of the crossbar and went out.

Kerala Blasters made two more changes in the 77th minute. Vibin Mohanan and MS Sreekuttan came on for Korou Singh and Sanan.

Luna left the field in the 82nd minute, and Momo Yansane replaced him. Chennaiyin also made two changes in the 87th minute. Bryce Miranda and Dippendu Biswas came on for Tanque and Bhutia.

Chennaiyin almost scored the winning goal in the 89th minute. The home team took the ball from a Kerala Blasters set-piece and quickly moved towards the goal. Miranda passed the ball to Yadwad, who ran towards the goalkeeper. Yadwad tried to lift the ball over Amrinder, but the goalkeeper made another good save.

The match also saw some trouble between the players in stoppage time. Green and Imanishimwe were shown red cards after a fight. In the end, neither team could score, and the match finished 0-0. Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC shared one point each.