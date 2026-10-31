Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

The South Indian derby takes place later today from 5:00 PM onwards. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here

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Players in action during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Arun Chandrabos)

Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in an important Southern Derby clash in the Indian Super League 2026-27 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai later today from 5:00PM (IST) onwards. Both teams will be looking for points, but the hosts have greater pressure after a difficult start to their campaign.

Chennaiyin have collected just one point from their opening three matches and are placed 12th in the standings. They began their season with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa before suffering defeats against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Their latest setback came in a 1-0 loss to Mohun Bagan on Monday.

Head coach Clifford Miranda will want his players to make better use of their chances, especially in the final third. Speaking ahead of the match, he said the team needed to be more composed in front of goal.

“We need to be a bit more calmer and more composed in the final third to take our chances. That’s where we need to be more composed, more decisive and we need to take our chances,” Miranda said.

The Chennaiyin coach also believes his team has improved in attack compared to last season, but now needs to turn its chances into goals. Midfielder Madih Talal will be important in creating opportunities for the forwards.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have had a better start to the season. They are sixth in the table with four points from three matches. Ashley Westwood’s side opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Inter Kashi but then suffered a 4-1 defeat against NorthEast United. They returned to Kochi and played out a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in their previous match.

Westwood believes Chennaiyin are a better side than their position in the table suggests.

“On paper, Chennaiyin had a tough start in terms of points, but they’ve deserved more points than what they’ve got. We know they’re a good side, and we have to defend against this team,” the Kerala Blasters coach said.

The visitors will look towards Adrian Luna and Nebojša Kosović to control the midfield and create chances. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh also made an important contribution in the draw against Mumbai City and will be expected to play a key role again.

The head-to-head record is evenly balanced. Both teams have won eight of their 25 ISL meetings, while nine matches have ended in draws. Kerala Blasters have also won only once in 12 previous visits to Chennai, with that victory coming in their most recent outing at the venue in early 2025.

Chennaiyin will hope home support helps them get their season back on track, while Kerala Blasters will look to move further up the table before the international break.