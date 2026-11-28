Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2026-27 Match Live on TV and Online?

Check when and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026-27 match live on TV and online. Get kick-off time, venue and streaming details.

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Chennaiyin FC will host Mumbai City FC in an ISL 2026-27 clash in Chennai (Photo: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: Chennaiyin will be eager to continue their recent upturn when they welcome Mumbai City to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Saturday, November 28. The two former champions will meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai for their Gameweek 7 fixture.

Chennaiyin have been unbeaten in their last three games and will be looking to use home advantage, but Mumbai City are still looking for their first win of the season. The Islanders have found it hard to get going this season and will be keen to turn the tables under their new head coach Ashvir Singh Johal.

With both teams looking for important points, here is everything you need to know about the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match, including live streaming and telecast details.

Chennaiyin FC v Mumbai City FC: Match Info

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

Tournament: Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27

Date: Saturday, November 28th, 2026

Venue: Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Kick-off Time: 7.30 PM IST

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC FC: Team Preview

Chennaiyin have shown signs of improvement after a difficult start to the campaign. They registered a 5-3 win over East Bengal and followed it up with draws against Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC. The Marina Machans are currently eighth in the standings with six points from six matches.

Head coach Clifford Miranda knows that Mumbai cannot be taken lightly despite their position in the table. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, “In this league, almost all the teams are at the same level. Of course, sometimes, most often, the team that plays well on the day makes a difference. My players and I have no illusion that this game will be easy.”

Mumbai City, meanwhile, are going through a challenging phase. They recently appointed Ashvir Singh Johal after Manolo Márquez’s departure, and the new coach has the task of helping the side rediscover its best form.

Johal admitted that the team will need time to get back to its usual playing style. “Our objective now is to get the team playing back to that. It’s not going to happen overnight, but slowly but surely and week by week, that’s going to be one of the objectives,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Details

When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026-27 match take place?

The match will be played on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Where will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match be played?

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026-27 fixture to be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match live on TV?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match online?

The live streaming of the match can be watched by fans on the official ISL YouTube channel.