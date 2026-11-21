Chennaiyin FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

A contest between a North and a South Indian side takes place today in Chennai. Get the full preview, live streaming details and more

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Gurkirat Singh scores late equaliser as Punjab FC hold Mumbai City FC to 1-1 draw in ISL 2026-27. [Photo: ISL]

Chennaiyin FC will look to continue their positive run when they host Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at the Marina Arena. The two sides will meet with important points at stake as they aim to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

Chennaiyin will take confidence from their recent performances and will be keen to make the most of home advantage. Playing in front of their supporters, the Marina Machans will look to take control of the game early and put pressure on the Punjab defence.

The home side will also be aware of the challenge posed by Punjab FC, who have shown that they can compete against strong opposition. Chennaiyin will need to remain organised at the back while making the most of their opportunities in the attacking third.

Chennaiyin’s attacking players will be important in this contest. Irfan Yadwad has scored three goals and provided one assist, while Brison Fernandes has found the net twice. Ramon Tanque has also contributed with a goal and an assist. The trio will be expected to trouble a Punjab defence that has conceded goals in its opening matches.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the campaign. Pavlos Dermitzakis’ side began the season with victories over Odisha FC and Churchill Brothers SC before playing out a draw against Mumbai City FC. However, their 2-1 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant brought their unbeaten start to an end.

The Shers have collected seven points from four matches and are currently fifth in the standings, two points ahead of Chennaiyin, who have played one additional game.

Raphaël Messi Bouli has been Punjab’s main attacking threat, scoring three goals and providing an assist. Alfred Planas has also contributed with two goals, while Konsam Sanathoi Singh has registered two assists.

Dermitzakis believes his team has the quality to respond and expects a tough contest against Chennaiyin. He described the hosts as a very strong team and backed his players to produce a good performance and secure a positive result.

The head-to-head record also makes for an interesting contest. Punjab FC hold a narrow 3-2 advantage over Chennaiyin across their five previous ISL meetings, with neither side having played out a draw. Punjab won their most recent meeting 1-0 in May 2026, while Chennaiyin registered a 2-1 home victory in February 2025.

Chennaiyin will be hoping to make home advantage count, while Punjab will be eager to get back to winning ways.

When and where to watch?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026-27 match will take place today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai from 5PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available on the JioStar app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.