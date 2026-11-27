Churchill Brothers end four-match losing run with 1-0 win over Inter Kashi in ISL

Churchill Brothers beat Inter Kashi 1-0 in the ISL as Trijoy Dias scored the winner to end their four-match losing streak and secure their first away win of the season.

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ISL 2026: Churchill Brothers beat Inter Kashi to end losing streak (Image - MG Indian Super League)

Churchill Brothers SC ended their run of lost games. They beat Inter Kashi 1-0 in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

It was a big win for the team. They had lost four games in a row before this match. This win gave them points and hope. It was also their first victory on the road this campaign.

Trijoy Dias came on. New player. He scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute. It was the winner in a tough game. The Red Machines worked hard till the end and got all three points.

Churchill had the ball more in the first half. But they found it hard to make good chances. Inter Kashi also found it hard to attack.

Early in the game, Ayush Chhikara and Thoi Singh got some chances to score. But back player Joseph Okoro was very good. He made some good blocks and saves to keep his team safe.

The match was played at a fast speed. Both teams fought hard for every ball.

Wayne Vaz got hurt after a hit with Bogdan Mandić. He had a head hurt and needed long help. Players also got angry just before half-time. Jitendra Singh and Sebastian Gutiérrez had an angry talk. The first half ended with no goals.

Both teams came out with more attack in mind after the break. They wanted to score first.

Anil Rama Gaonkar had a good chance for Churchill. He hit a strong shot at Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes. Gomes made a good save.

Soon after that, Churchill found the goal they wanted. Gaonkar took the ball back with a good move. He then found Dramane Salou with a long pass to the side. Salou took the ball forward.

The middle player then passed it on to Gutiérrez. Gutiérrez was smart. He gave a smart pass to Trijoy on the left side. Trijoy was new and not tired. He ran onto the ball and hit a low shot across the goal. The ball went past the goalkeeper and into the net. Churchill were 1-0 up.

After the goal, Inter Kashi pushed forward to look for a goal back. They made some late push with free-kicks and corners.

But the Churchill back line stayed strong. They did not give away easy chances. They kicked the ball away well and stayed calm.

Okoro was once again the hero at the back. He kicked the ball away again from a bad free-kick. He headed the ball away and kept his team in front.

In the end, Churchill held on for a 1-0 win. It was a big win after four losses.