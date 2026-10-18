Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from opening match defeats and secure their first points of the season

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East Bengal's goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill celebrates with teammates after making a save during the Durand Cup 2026 semi-final match between East Bengal and SC Delhi at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

East Bengal FC begin their Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign against Churchill Brothers SC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, October 18. While the defending champions will be aiming to start their title defence with a win, Churchill Brothers will look to build on their impressive victory over Mumbai City FC in their first ISL match.

Churchill Brothers made a strong start to their top-flight campaign, beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in their ISL debut. Gaurav Bora opened the scoring before Colombian forward Sebastián Gutiérrez scored a late winner to secure all three points for the Goan side.

However, head coach Dimitris Dimitriou believes his team still has room for improvement ahead of their second consecutive home match.

“Of course we got a win, we got the first three points. But for sure there are a lot of spaces for improvement. We have worked very hard and analysed our game. I believe we are going to play better football on Sunday,” Dimitriou said.

Churchill Brothers will hope to use their home advantage to trouble East Bengal, who are yet to begin their league campaign. A second straight win would give the Goan side an early boost as they look to establish themselves in the ISL.

East Bengal, meanwhile, will be keen to put their recent continental result behind them. Antonio López Habas’ side lost 3-2 to Iraq’s Al-Shorta in the AFC Champions League Two, with David Lalhlansanga scoring both goals for the Kolkata club.

The Red and Gold Brigade have several new players in their squad, including goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, midfielder Dani Ramírez, Australian attacker Chris Ikonomidis, forward Ake Loba and Polish striker Łukasz Zwoliński. Habas will hope his new signings can settle quickly and help the team begin the league season on a winning note.

The East Bengal coach expects a tough contest but remains focused on collecting three points. “It’s a dangerous match for us and a dangerous team against us. Our idea is the three points. We respect them, but we have to push our level,” Habas said.

The two clubs share a long history in Indian football, having faced each other in the National Football League and I-League. Their last meeting, in February 2020, ended in a 1-1 draw. Sunday’s fixture will be their first meeting in ISL history.

The match will also see Provat Lakra face his former club after moving from East Bengal to Churchill Brothers.

When and where to watch?

The East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2026-27 match today will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network from 5:00. Fans can also watch the contest on ISL’s official YouTube channel.