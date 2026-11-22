Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Churchill Brothers look to end their three-match losing run as Mohun Bagan chase a fifth straight win in their first-ever ISL meeting in Fatorda

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League match (Photo: PTI)

Churchill Brothers will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an important Indian Super League 2026-27 fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa today. The match will mark the first time the two historic clubs meet in the ISL, adding another chapter to their long-standing rivalry in Indian football.

The two teams enter the contest in contrasting form. Churchill Brothers will be looking to end a three-match losing streak, while Mohun Bagan will aim to register their fifth consecutive victory and return to the top of the league standings.

Churchill Brothers began their ISL campaign with an impressive 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC. However, they have struggled since that result, losing against East Bengal, Punjab FC and NorthEast United. The Goan side have conceded 10 goals in four matches, with defensive mistakes proving costly.

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou will expect his players to improve their defensive organisation without losing their attacking approach. The 15-day break between matches gave the team an opportunity to work on its weaknesses, and Churchill will hope to make the most of playing at home.

Dimitriou has made it clear that his team will stick to its style of football. He said, “We are a creative team. We are a team that likes to play in a lot of tactical and functional ways. So all I can say is that we are going to play our football, and we’re going to try to dominate the game.”

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have picked up their form after losing their opening match against NorthEast United. The Mariners have collected 12 points from five matches, winning their last four games. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Odisha FC.

A win in Goa would take the Kolkata side back to the top of the table, with Bengaluru FC having moved to 13 points. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis will also have Jamie Maclaren available again, providing a boost to the team’s attacking options. However, Miguel Figueira will miss the fixture.

Dilmperis has urged his players not to underestimate their opponents. “We have to be humble, confident and carefully analyse their good players and advantages,” he said.

Churchill will look towards home support to help them produce a response, while Mohun Bagan will rely on their recent momentum.

When and where to watch?

The Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2026-27 match will kick off at 7:30PM (IST) and live streaming will be available on the MG ISL YouTube channel and Sony Sports Network.