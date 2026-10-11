Churchill Brothers Vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: When, where to watch – All you need to know

Churchill Brothers will begin their Indian Super League journey against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, October 11. The match will mark Churchill Brothers’ first appearance in the ISL, while Mumbai City will start their campaign under new head coach Manolo Márquez. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM (IST).

Churchill Brothers arrive in the league with a strong history in Indian football, having won the I-League twice. The Goan club will now face a different challenge as it steps up to the ISL, where the standard of competition and expectations will be higher.

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou will be keen to make a positive start. Churchill Brothers have retained key members of the group that helped them compete in Indian football’s second tier and have added players to strengthen the squad.

South African forward Wayde Lekay could be an important player for the hosts. He has been among Churchill Brothers’ attacking options and will be expected to help them create problems for Mumbai City’s defence. The home side will also need to remain organised at the back, as Mumbai have players capable of exploiting spaces during transitions.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, will begin a new era under Márquez, who has previous experience in the ISL with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa. The coach will be expected to build a team capable of challenging for the title after the Islanders remained in contention until the final matchday last season.

Mumbai have made changes to their squad ahead of the campaign. Colombian forward Wilmar Jordán Gil and Spanish midfielder Sergio Llamas are among the new additions. Their performances will be important as the team looks to find its rhythm and establish an attacking style under Márquez.

Farukh Choudhary is another player to watch for Mumbai City. His pace and ability to attack from wide areas could give the visitors another option in the final third. The team will also rely on its experienced players to manage the pressure of an opening-day fixture.

Márquez has acknowledged that Churchill Brothers could be difficult opponents, especially given the motivation surrounding their ISL debut. Mumbai City cannot afford to underestimate the hosts, who will be eager to make their first match in the competition memorable.

Churchill Brothers will look to use home support to their advantage, while Mumbai City will aim to start with three points.