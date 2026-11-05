Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa: When, Where, How to Watch Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Churchill Brothers will look to snap the run of two successive losses when they take on second-placed NorthEast United FC in ISL 2026-27 match in Goa on Thursday.

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NorthEast United FC will travel to Goa to take on Churchill Brothers in ISL 2026-27 match on Thursday.

Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026: Churchill Brothers SC will be hosting NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, to kick off Game week 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season. The top-flight newcomers will look to get their ISL campaign back on track after successive losses in the lead up to this clash, while the undefeated visitors arrive in Goa aiming to build on their momentum and aim to reach the top of the table.

Churchill Brothers made an impressive start to their ISL 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC, but have since suffered a 0-4 defeat to East Bengal FC and a 2-3 loss to Punjab FC in their last two matches. Although they have conceded seven goals in those two losses, the Red Machine have shown attacking promise through Sebastián Gutiérrez, who has scored three times in as many appearances.

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou acknowledged that individual mistakes have hurt his side and hopes his players can respond in front of their home supporters. “I hope we are able to make less mistakes in the next game, and we give the happiness and the smiles back to our fans and our management,” Dimitriou said ahead of the clash against NorthEast United FC.

The Churchill coach is also aware of the challenge awaiting his side, with NorthEast arriving unbeaten and having collected eight points from four matches. Speaking about the Highlanders, Dimitriou described them as “a very good opponent, and a very hard team”.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, have been one of the standout teams of the early campaign. They are in second place in the standings after four matches and the Highlanders are coming off a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC, where a 93rd-minute equaliser denied them all three points.

Driven by Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie and winger Jithin MS, Juan Benali’s side have combined attacking threat with defensive resilience, conceding just twice so far in the league.

Head coach Benali, however, is wary of the threat Churchill can pose. “We know Churchill Brothers is a team who press you all the time, who doesn’t let you play and when they get the ball, it’s a very good team. They have good players, they look to hurt, good in set pieces, it’s a competitive team,” Benali said.

This clash will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in the modern league era. Their only previous encounter took place in the 2023 Super Cup in Kozhikode, a chaotic nine-goal thriller where NorthEast United secured a memorable 6-3 victory.

Across the sands, a new rivalry takes shape! ⚔️ The Highlanders descend upon the shores, where the Red Machines stand ready. Watch #CBSCNEUFC live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV #WeAreOpen https://t.co/IvzPCNyqZ4 — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 5, 2026

Here are all the details about Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match…

When is Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match going to take place?

The Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match will take place on Thursday, November 5.

Where is Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match going to take place?

The Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

What time will Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match start?

The Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match will begin at 5pm IST.

Where can I watch Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match live streaming in India?

The Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV website and app in India as well as ISL’s YouTube channel.

Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2026 match Squads

Churchill Brothers: Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar; Defenders: Provat Lakra, Alexandre Primael Yeoule, Lalremruata, Maibam Deny Singh, Parag Shrivas, Gaurav Bora, Lalbiakhlua; Midfielders: Joseph Okoro, Dramane Salou, Angousana Wahengbam, Kingslee Fernandes, Trijoy Savio Dias, Phijam Sanathoi Meetei, Richard Costa; Forwards: Stendly Fernandes, Wayde Lekay, Sebastián Gutiérrez, John Okoli, Vincy Barretto, Anil Gaonkar, Pasang Tamang

Northeast United FC: Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Gurmeet Singh, Mohanraj; Defenders: Asheer Akhtar, Buanthanglun Samte, Dinesh Singh, Tondonba Singh, Pramveer Singh, Robin Yadav, Saikhom Thoiba Singh, Nikhil Barla; Midfielders: Abdul Rabeeh, Antonio Moyano, Danny Meitei, Jithin M. S., Macarton Louis Nickson, Muthu Irulandi Mayakannan, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikola Ninković; Forwards: Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Aman, Eneko Satrústegui, Ethyan González, Parthib Gogoi, Rinzuala, Redeem Tlang