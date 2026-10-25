Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Churchill Brothers will look to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat against East Bengal when they host unbeaten Punjab FC in the ISL 2026-27 on Sunday. Punjab will aim to build on their strong start and secure their first away win of the season

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Churchill Brothers will look to return to winning ways when they host Punjab FC in the Indian Super League 2026-27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday, October 25. The hosts will be keen to put their heavy defeat against East Bengal behind them, while Punjab FC will aim to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Churchill Brothers began their ISL campaign with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC. Gaurav Bora opened the scoring before Colombian forward Sebastian Gutierrez scored a late winner to secure three points for the Goan side. However, their second match proved difficult as they suffered a 4-0 defeat against defending champions East Bengal.

Churchill Brothers head coach Dimitris Dimitriou apologised to the supporters after the loss and backed his team to respond.

“I would like to give my sincere apologies to our fans, our duty is to come back as soon as possible,” Dimitriou said.

The coach also pointed to individual errors but remained confident that his players would improve. Visa delays involving some new signings have also affected the team’s preparations.

Goan forward Stendly Fernandes stressed the importance of helping the team recover and urged supporters to continue backing the club.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, have made a positive start to the season. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC, with veteran forward Raphael Messi Bouli scoring twice, including a stoppage-time winner.

The Shers continued to show their fighting spirit against Mumbai City FC, earning a 1-1 draw after conceding a penalty. Substitute Gurkirat Singh scored an 90th-minute equaliser to help Punjab collect another point.

Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis has praised his team’s defensive organisation and mentality. Punjab have also shown that they can remain in matches until the final whistle, with late goals proving important in their opening fixtures.

The visitors will receive a boost with French midfielder Mickael Malsa available for selection. However, defender Patrick Bahanack remains in the recovery phase after sustaining a minor injury.

Punjab will need to remain disciplined against a Churchill Brothers side eager to respond in front of its home supporters. The hosts have shown they can trouble established teams, but defensive mistakes could prove costly against Punjab’s attack.

When and where to watch?

The match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST today. Fans can watch the action live on the ISL YouTube channel, Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.