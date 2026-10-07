Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence and addresses Portugal walkout controversy with lengthy Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken full responsibility of his actions and kept the doors open for a return to the Portuguese national side

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after the round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over his decision to leave the Portugal camp and insisted that he is still available to play for the national team.

The 41-year-old forward left the squad after being an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway. His departure came after a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus, with Ronaldo later saying that the manager had failed to keep his word.

In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo explained his side of the incident and also apologised to his team-mates and Portugal supporters for leaving the camp.

Ronaldo said Jesus had initially agreed to a plan that would see him miss the matches against Norway and Denmark as part of a fitness management programme. However, on the day of the Norway game, the coach told him he could play for 30 minutes.

Ronaldo agreed and warmed up during the second half, but was never brought onto the pitch.

“Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on,” Ronaldo said. “The manager had broken his word to me,”

The Portugal captain said the incident was followed by a conversation with Jesus, during which they agreed that the coach would clarify the situation publicly. Ronaldo claimed that the comments made by Jesus in his press conference were very different from what had been discussed privately.

“It was the second time he had broken his word,” Ronaldo said. “I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises,”

Ronaldo also admitted that leaving the camp was the wrong decision and accepted that he should face punishment from the Portuguese Football Federation.

“I owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp,” he said. “Despite the absolute breach of trust in the head coach’s word… I shouldn’t have done it. The responsibility is mine alone,”

He also apologised to supporters after failing to acknowledge the travelling Portugal fans following the Norway win.

“At the end of the match I only wanted everything to finish with the victory and to be alone. A failing that is solely my responsibility and that should not have happened,” Ronaldo said.

Despite the controversy, Ronaldo made it clear that he has no intention of walking away from Portugal at this stage. He said he will accept any suspension before making himself available again.

“If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team,” he said.

Ronaldo also addressed talk of a farewell match, saying there will be time for that in the future. For now, his focus remains on playing and helping Portugal.

The Al Nassr forward is Portugal’s most-capped player and record goalscorer with 234 appearances and 146 goals for his country.

It will be interesting to see whether Jorge Jesus will call up Cristiano Ronaldo in the next international window on November.