Cristiano Ronaldo decides to continue international career with Portugal, reveals two major targets before retirement

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to continue with Portugal and revealed two major targets before retirement. Read the full story to know what they are

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the warm-up before the Group K match between Portugal and Colombia at Miami Stadium in Miami, the United States, on Friday, June 27, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo is not prepared to walk away from Portugal just yet. The 41-year-old has opted to extend his international career, with two big goals still driving him on helping Portugal win another UEFA Nations League title and reaching the 1,000-goal mark.

Ronaldo had considered retiring from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but discussions with Portugal Football Federation president Pedro Proenca and new head coach Jorge Jesus convinced him to continue. The Portugal captain believes he still has a role to play for his country.

Ronaldo had considered Portugal retirement

Ronaldo admitted that ending his international career after the World Cup was a possibility. However, after thinking about his future and speaking to the Portugal management, he felt he still had something to offer.

“Yes, I did,” Ronaldo said when asked if he had considered walking away after the World Cup. “Of course, I’m always thinking about my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker; you have to think. This is why you see me here now, it means I will continue.”

The Portugal captain also made it clear that he would not stay with the national team if he felt he was no longer wanted or could not contribute.

“Whenever they say they don’t want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go,” Ronaldo said. “When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go.”

1,000 goals and nations league glory on Ronaldo’s mind

Ronaldo has two clear targets as he enters what could be the final phase of his international career. He wants to help Portugal win another UEFA Nations League title and also reach the huge milestone of 1,000 career goals.

“My goal is twofold: to score my 1,000th goal and to win the UEFA Nations League,” Ronaldo said.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently just over 20 goals away from the 1,000-goal mark across club and international football. Reaching that figure would add another major milestone to an already remarkable career.

New portugal era under Jorge Jesus

Portugal have entered a new phase under Jorge Jesus, who replaced Roberto Martinez after the World Cup. Ronaldo has backed the appointment and believes the team can achieve success under the new coach.

Jesus, who previously worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, has also made it clear that selection will be based on performance. Ronaldo has been included in the new manager’s first Portugal squad for the upcoming Nations League matches.

For Ronaldo, however, the motivation remains simple — keep helping Portugal win and continue contributing for as long as he feels he can make a difference.

With another Nations League campaign ahead, the Portugal captain now has two major goals in sight before eventually bringing the curtain down on his international career.