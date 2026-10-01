Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp before Denmark clash, promises to reveal ‘Truth’

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after leaving Portugal’s training camp ahead of the Denmark clash, saying he will reveal the reasons behind his decision 'in due course'.

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Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s camp. (Photo: IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after leaving Portugal’s national team camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark. The Portugal captain said he will explain the reasons behind his decision at a later stage, while also wishing the team and his teammates good luck.

Ronaldo left the camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday, September 30, just a day before Portugal’s match against Denmark. His departure came after head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the forward would not start the upcoming game.

Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth

Ronaldo addressed the situation through a social media post after speaking with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença and following Jesus’ press conference.

“Following the national team’s coach press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote.

“In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself,” he added.

Ronaldo then ended his message by wishing Portugal and his teammates success.

“Now is the right time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my team-mates, without exception.”

Após a conferência de imprensa do Selecionador Nacional, e no seguimento de uma conversa com o Presidente da Federação Portuguesa de Futebol, tomei a decisão de deixar o estágio da Seleção Nacional. A seu tempo, direi a verdade a todos os Portugueses sobre as razões que… pic.twitter.com/j8Qrws9KTS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 30, 2026

Why did Ronaldo leave the Portugal camp?

The development followed a difficult few days for Ronaldo in the national team setup. He was left on the bench throughout Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday.

Jesus had indicated that Ronaldo would be brought on during the match but eventually decided against making the change. Ronaldo also trained separately in the gym on Monday and Tuesday rather than with the rest of the squad. Reports noted that he was not injured.

Jesus later addressed Ronaldo’s situation during his press conference on Wednesday. The Portugal coach confirmed that Ronaldo would not start against Denmark but said he would remain available as a substitute.

“I am the coach,” Jesus said. “I told the player that he would not start the match, and that he would be on the substitutes’ bench.”

Ronaldo left the team’s base shortly after that press conference. The Portuguese Football Federation later confirmed his departure from the camp.

Ronaldo’s Portugal future under spotlight

Ronaldo’s decision has also led to questions about his international future. However, he has not announced his retirement from international football.

The 41-year-old remains Portugal’s most-capped player and leading goalscorer, with 234 appearances and 146 goals for his country. He has represented Portugal for more than two decades and has won major international honours with the national team.

Ronaldo had also said in August that 2026 would probably be his final year as a professional footballer. Still, there has been no formal announcement that he is ending his Portugal career.

For now, Portugal will continue their Nations League campaign without Ronaldo for the Denmark fixture, while the star forward has said he will explain the reasons behind his decision “in due course.”