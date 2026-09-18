Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for THIS league, football icon continues international career

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad for the UEFA Nations League after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Nations League Campaign. (Photo: IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal journey is set to continue after new head coach Jorge Jesus included the veteran forward in his first squad. The 41-year-old has been selected for the defending champions’ upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

Ronaldo had recently hinted at retirement following Portugal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and had confirmed that the tournament would be his last. However, his inclusion in Jesus’ first squad means he remains part of the national team setup for now.

Ronaldo gets place in new Portugal squad

Jesus has named a 25-player squad for Portugal’s upcoming Nations League fixtures. The new coach has retained Ronaldo, along with experienced players Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes, in the squad.

Portugal will begin its Nations League campaign against Wales on September 24. The team will then face Norway away from home on September 27 before travelling to Denmark for another match on October 1. Portugal will meet Norway again on October 4.

The latest selection also marks the beginning of a new phase for Portugal under Jesus, who was appointed head coach in July following Roberto Martinez’s departure after the World Cup.

Jorge Jesus keeps Ronaldo in his plans

Jesus had previously made it clear that Ronaldo could still have a place in the national team. The new Portugal boss had said there was room for the veteran star when he took charge of the side in July.

The coach has now backed that statement by naming Ronaldo in his first squad. Jesus has also stressed that selection will depend on performances, meaning Ronaldo will need to continue showing his value on the pitch.

The forward remains Portugal’s most prolific international goalscorer and has been a key figure for the country for more than two decades.

Portugal begins new chapter

Jesus has inherited a squad that includes a mix of experienced stars and younger players. Thirteen members of his first squad had previously worked with him, while several others will be introduced to his methods during the new international window.

Portugal enters the Nations League as defending champions. Their upcoming fixtures will give Jesus his first chance to put his ideas into practice after taking over the national team.

For Ronaldo, the call-up gives him another chance to represent Portugal after a record sixth World Cup appearance in 2026. His latest selection confirms that his international career is continuing for now, although he had talked of the end of his World Cup journey.