Cristiano Ronaldo to get tribute from Portugal after international retirement? Here’s what we know

Ronaldo announced his retirement on Saturday, November 5 after a fall off with Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus

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Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo announces retiremement from international football (Photo: IANS)

The Portugal football federation will honour their former star striker Cristiano Ronaldo when the European Selecao lock horns with Denmark in their upcoming matchday five UEFA Nations League match tomorrow at the Braga Municipal Stadium.

This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5 after a controversial and sad fall off with newly appointed head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo was left out on the bench in one of Portugal’s Nations League matches in the last international break and that was the start of it all.

Ronaldo openly slammed Jesus of failing to keep his promise before the latter went on to slam the five-time Ballon d’or winner. There were reports of the two getting sorting things out in private and Ronaldo was also in line to return but the former Real Madrid forward shocked everyone with his sudden retirement.

Now, nearly two weeks after that development, the Portuguese FA has decided to pay a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy. According to a report, all the Portugal players will walk out wearing the famous number seven jersey that Ronaldo donned for a long time.

The tribute will also see the match take a momentary pause in the seventh minute in honour of Ronaldo. Europe’s governing body, the United European Football Association, has approved this request from the Portuguese association.

Jorge Jesus praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his incredible 23 years with the Portuguese national team and for the impact he had on world football.

“It is brilliant because nobody can forget the 23 years Cris spent with the national team, what he achieved for Portugal, and the impact he has had on the world of football,” Jesus said.

Cristiano, currently sitting at 985 professional football goals, left international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He holds both records in men’s international football of most appearances and most goals. His career with the national team began on August 20, 2003, when he made his debut as a substitute against Kazakhstan, and concluded on September 24, 2026.

The Portuguese forward has scored 11 goals in 27 World Cup appearances, making him his country’s leading goalscorer in the competition. His 14 goals in the European Championship final tournaments are also a men’s record.

The 41-year-old has scored against 49 different national-team opponents, underlining his consistency across a wide range of international competitions and qualifying campaigns. Luxembourg have been his most frequent victim, conceding 11 goals to him, followed by Hungary with nine.

His international record also includes 10 hat-tricks, including two four-goal performances. He has scored 22 penalties for Portugal and registered 124 goals in competitive international fixtures, excluding friendlies.