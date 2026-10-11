Cristiano Ronaldo to make Portugal return on November after serving provisional suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo has been all over the place during the recently concluded international break after clashing with head coach Jorge Jesus

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after the round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Portugal national team in November after the Portuguese Football Federation expressed its desire to resolve the dispute involving the captain and head coach Jorge Jesus. However, the 41-year-old remains under provisional suspension following disciplinary proceedings over his decision to leave the national team camp.

FPF president Pedro Proença said there was a shared desire among the federation, coaching staff and players to bring Ronaldo back. His return, however, will depend on the outcome of the disciplinary case.

The controversy began after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on September 27. Ronaldo was left on the bench for the entire match despite believing he had an agreement with Jesus to play for around 30 minutes. The forward said he warmed up during the second half but was not brought on.

Ronaldo felt the coach had broken his word. He then left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen ahead of the match against Denmark, creating uncertainty over his international future.

Portugal went on to beat Denmark 4-2 without Ronaldo and later defeated Norway again, securing qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals with two matches to spare.

On October 6, Ronaldo published a lengthy statement on Instagram, explaining his side of the dispute. He accused Jesus of breaking his word twice and said a planned conversation to clear up the situation had not gone as agreed.

Ronaldo claimed he and the coach had discussed a statement in which Jesus would explain what had happened before the Denmark match. He said the coach’s comments did not match what they had agreed.

Despite his criticism, Ronaldo accepted responsibility for leaving the camp and apologised to his teammates and supporters.

“I owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp,” Ronaldo wrote, adding that he should not have handled the situation that way.

He also said he would accept any punishment imposed by the federation, stressing that his status as captain should not give him special treatment.

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“I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team,” he said, making it clear that he had no plans to retire from international football.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus also indicated that Ronaldo can return to the squad. After Portugal’s win over Norway, he said, “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team.” The coach maintained that the decision to return rested with Ronaldo, although the dispute remains unresolved.

The FPF opened disciplinary proceedings on October 9 and imposed a provisional suspension on the forward on October 10. The case has been given urgent status, but the final decision rests with the federation’s disciplinary authorities. The suspension means Ronaldo’s return for the November international window is not yet confirmed.

Ronaldo has since returned to club action with Al-Nassr, scoring in his first appearance after leaving the Portugal camp. Portugal, meanwhile, have continued to win without their captain, but the federation has made clear that it wants him back once the disciplinary matter is settled.