Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al-Nassr’s Uzbekistan trip for AFC Champions League group game, head coach Postecoglou reveals why

Other than his exclusion, there is also a wave of tension around the smooth conducts of sporting activities in the region of Saudi Arabia

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File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: IANS)

Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr’s upcoming AFC Champions League Group B game against Uzbekistani club Pakhtakor, which is scheduled to take place later today at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent. Ronaldo’s exclusion is not actually a tactical decision from head coach Ange Postecoglou but rather a way to manage his workload.

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the three players, including Kinglsey Coman and Mohamed Simakan, who have been rested for Al-Nassr’s Monday night contest in Tashkent. It was only last week that Cristiano Ronaldo netted a superb hat-trick during Al-Nassr’s massive 5-3 win over Al Kholood. It also helped him reach ever closer to the milestone 1000-goal mark.

The 43-year-old sensation stands at 985-career goals and requires just 15 more to get to that elusive 1k mark. Cristiano Ronaldo has been rigorously going after the record and his efforts intensified, particularly, after a disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup where Portugal crashed out after losing to Spain 1-0 in the Round of 16.

Now, Ronaldo will be adamant to feature in every possible game for Al-Nassr as he aims to complete record 1000 goals in the on-going 2026-27 season. Earlier this year, the ace Portuguese striker ended his wait for a Saudi Pro League title after seeing off closes rivals Al-Hilal by a matter of just two points.

At the moment, the runners-up from last season are leading the Saudi top-flight table with 30 points from 11 games while Al-Nassr sit at third with 28 points from 12 outings.

Major security concerns surround the AFC Champions League

Last week, Al-Nassr’s ACL home game against Al Wasl was postponed by the authorities after the UAE-based club refused to travel to Riyadh due to security concerns around the region.

Read more: Shubman Gill beats Cristiano Ronaldo in 50 Most Marketable Athletes List 2026

In fact, Al-Nassr’s matchday 2 game against Neftchi Fergana in Riyadh was delayed for about an hour or so after reports emerged of incoming missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have targeted Saudi Arabia over the last month.

It has caused plenty of panic in the surrounding areas and also impacted sporting activities. The nation is also slated to host the AFC Asian Cup next year from January 7 onwards, but the constant attacks from Houthis could affect the quadrennial competition.

Japan Football Federation president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto expressed his doubts over the smooth conduct of the tournament amid the war-like situation in the gulf region.

“Based on what I’ve learned from the news, the situation is still unsafe, so at this point, I don’t think it would be easy to hold the Asian Cup there,” Miyamoto said in the AFC Congress last month.