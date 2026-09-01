Cristiano Ronaldo’s decade old comments resurface after Lionel Messi’s official international retirement – Find out

The Portuguese record goal scorer went as far as to say that it was tough to see Messi crying, given the fact that he is someone who is not accustomed to losing

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File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during a friendly match between Portugal and Argentina. (Credits: X)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans might be battling it out on social media relentlessly to prove who is the better player but there was a time when the Portuguese came out in support of his Argentine counterpart when the latter first announced his international retirement 10 years ago in 2016 after losing a second consecutive Copa America final.

Before the iconic number 10 became the American and World champion a couple of years ago, there was a time when Lionel Messi was a on a losing spree in major international finals. It all started from the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where La Albiceleste lost 1-0 against Germany in the finale.

One year later, Messi reached his first-ever Copa America final, but lost 4-1 on penalties against hosts Chile. The very next year as Copa America celebrated its 100 years, Messi reached the continental final once again and it seemed as if nobody could stop him from landing his first major international title but fate had other plans.

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The opponents were same as a year ago and so was the result. Chile won 4-2 on penalties with the flawless Lionel Messi missing Argentina’s opening penalty in an unexpected turn of events. It was after this agonizing defeat that the eight-time Ballon d’or winner announced retirement for the first time.

Messi was left heartbroken and why not? In his own words, he stated that maybe winning a trophy with the silverware was not for him. “I tried my hardest. It’s been four finals, and I was not able to win. I tried everything possible. It hurts me more than anyone, but it is evident that this is not for me,” Messi told the media after Copa America 2016 defeat.

While many criticized Messi for turning away from the national side, his closest rival Cristiano Ronaldo was the one to offer him support. Ronaldo spoke to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo that Messi’s decision should not be misunderstood.

The Portuguese record goal scorer went as far as to say that it was tough to see Messi crying, given the fact that he is someone who is not accustomed to losing.

“Messi has taken a tough decision, and people should understand. He is not accustomed to defeats and disappointments, not even finishing second. Missing a penalty does not make you a bad player. It hurts to see Messi in tears, and I hope he returns to his country, because he needs it,” Cristiano told Mundo Deportivo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments from a decade ago are resurfacing after Lionel Messi penned an emotional retirement note on Monday, weeks after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss and the death of his father Jorge Messi.

It seems very unlikely that Messi will return to the international circuit again but he will continue to entertain the fans at club level.