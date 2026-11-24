Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy gets a new home as first-ever CR7 Museum opens in Shanghai

Cristiano Ronaldo's first-ever CR7 Museum in China has opened in Shanghai, showcasing his football journey, career achievements, trophies and memorable moments.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's first-ever CR7 Museum opens in Shanghai (Image - X)

A museum made for Cristiano Ronaldo opened in Shanghai on November 21. This is the first time a museum like this has opened in the Chinese mainland.

The museum is called the CR7 Museum. It is inside the Shanghai No. 1 shopping centre. It covers nearly 3,000 square meters.

Outside, there is a big statue of Ronaldo. It is seven meters tall. It shows him doing his famous ‘Siu’ move. People say it is the tallest full-body statue of Ronaldo in the world.

Inside, the museum tells the story of Ronaldo’s life in football. It starts from his childhood in Madeira, where he was born and grew up. From there, it shows how he became a famous player all over the world.

One part shows the room where he lived as a young player in Lisbon. He played for Sporting CP then. The room has pink bedsheets. On the wall, there is a message that shows his dream: “One day I will be the best No. 7 in the world.”

There are other rooms made to look real too. One is a living room. Another shows the dressing rooms. There is also a players’ tunnel like the one at Al Nassr, the club in Saudi Arabia where Ronaldo plays now.

The museum shows more than 50 items from Ronaldo’s career. These items were brought to Shanghai from Madeira, his home town. Many of them are being shown in the Chinese mainland for the first time. The items include trophies, shirts, and football boots. Some of the top items are his 2008 Ballon d’Or, a European Championship trophy, and a pair of boots he wore in a match.

There is also a shirt for his 350th goal for Real Madrid. That shirt is signed by coach Zinedine Zidane and the full team. Ronaldo has also signed a shirt just for the Shanghai museum.

Visitors can also take part in a goalkeeping game. They try to stop a shot like the one Ronaldo scored against Juventus in 2018. In that game, Ronaldo scored with an overhead kick. He jumped 2.38 meters high to hit the ball.

In the real match, the shot was said to have reached 71.3 kph. In the museum game, the shot is slower. It is 28.1 kph. This makes it fair for normal visitors to try.