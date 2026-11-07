Days after Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus expresses disappointment

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus' relationship in the Portugal national team severely strained before Ronaldo announced his retirement

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Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: IANS)

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has admitted that he wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing for the national team after the 41-year-old announced his international retirement. Jesus said he had personally asked the forward to stay with him but accepted that the final decision belonged to the player.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, bringing an end to a 23-year career with Portugal. His decision came after a public disagreement with Jesus over playing time during the previous international break.

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Speaking to Portuguese broadcaster Canal 11, Jesus said he was disappointed with Ronaldo’s decision but understood his reasons.

“It’s entirely his decision,” Jesus said. “We had the chance to talk about this before the first squad announcement. I asked him to stay on with me because I needed him by my side. But I have to accept his decision.”

The relationship between the two had come under pressure during the previous international window. Ronaldo was left on the bench during Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on October 4. It was the first time in 18 years that he had finished a Portugal match without making an appearance.

The Al Nassr forward was reportedly unhappy with the decision and left the national team’s training camp after learning that he would not start the next match. He later apologised to his teammates for walking out, but the Portuguese Football Federation handed him a 30-day suspension.

Despite the disagreement, Jesus said he had expected Ronaldo to return to the national team and had planned to include him in the squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

“I thought he would return. I certainly intended to call him up,” Jesus said while announcing his squad on Friday.

“He felt that this was the right moment to leave, and that must be respected.”

The Portugal manager also dismissed suggestions that he had any hard feelings towards the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward.

“As for any hard feelings? There are none. Why? Because all of my decisions were made with the team in mind,” he added.

Jesus also spoke about his experience of working with Ronaldo at Al Nassr, where the two shared the dressing room during the previous season. He described the forward as a global figure and an important part of Portuguese football.

Ronaldo leaves international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances, making him the highest goalscorer and most-capped player in men’s international football. He captained Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and helped the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

The Portuguese Football Federation has also promised to organise a tribute to honour his contribution to the national team.