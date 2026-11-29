East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2026-27: Kolkata derby preview and live streaming – All you need to know

East Bengal will be looking to break the jinx and win their first-ever Indian Super League match against Mohun Bagan

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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan. (Photo: IANS)

The Kolkata Derby returns to the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday as East Bengal FC prepare to take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. With bragging rights and three important points at stake, both teams will be eager to come out on top in the first derby of the 2026-27 season.

East Bengal will be looking to end their long wait for a first ISL victory over Mohun Bagan. Despite winning the 2025-26 ISL title, the Red and Gold Brigade have never beaten their city rivals in the league. They will also take confidence from their 4-1 victory over Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final earlier this year.

Antonio Lopez Habas will have an important role to play in East Bengal’s preparations. The Spaniard knows the rivalry well, having previously managed Mohun Bagan and now taking charge of East Bengal. His side will need to put together a strong performance against an opponent that has been in excellent form.

Mohun Bagan head into the contest at the top of the ISL standings with 15 points from six matches. The Mariners have won their last five league games and will be keen to continue that run against their biggest rivals.

East Bengal, meanwhile, are seventh with seven points from four matches. They have scored 14 goals in the competition but have dropped points in their last two league outings, suffering a 5-3 defeat against Chennaiyin FC before playing out a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi.

However, their recent 1-0 victory over Jordanian side Al-Hussein SC in the AFC Champions League Two will provide a boost ahead of the derby. Jeakson Singh scored the winner late in the game, giving East Bengal an important result before Sunday’s contest.

The head-to-head record in the ISL strongly favours Mohun Bagan. The Mariners have won nine of the 11 league meetings between the two clubs, while the remaining two matches ended in draws. East Bengal are still waiting for their first victory against Mohun Bagan in the competition. Their last league meeting, in May 2026, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Habas will also have some selection concerns, with Christopher Ikonomidis unavailable and Edmund Lalrindika expected to miss the match. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, could be without Sahal Abdul Samad and Miguel Figueira, leaving head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis with decisions to make in the attacking areas.

Dilmperis knows that his team cannot afford to lose focus despite their recent run of victories. He believes that concentration and performances in key moments will decide the outcome of the derby.

When and where to watch?

The Kolkata derby will be available live on the Sony Sports network as well as the Sony LIV app/website.