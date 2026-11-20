East Bengal vs SC Delhi Live Streaming Info, ISL Match Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata: When, Where, How to Watch on TV and Online

East Bengal face Sporting Club Delhi in their first home match of ISL 2026-27. Check match preview, head-to-head record, date, kick-off time, live streaming and TV telecast details.

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ISL 2026-27: East Bengal face in-form Sporting Club Delhi (Photo: ISL)

ISL 2026-27: East Bengal FC will return to their home ground looking to put their recent defeat behind them when they face Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Friday. The defending champions will play their first home game of the season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with both sides having plenty to play for.

East Bengal had looked unstoppable in their first three matches, finding the net 12 times and picking up comfortable wins. But their latest outing against Chennaiyin FC was a different story. They conceded five goals in a 3-5 defeat, giving head coach Antonio López Habas plenty to think about ahead of the Delhi challenge.

Sporting Club Delhi, on the other hand, have found their feet after a slow start. Two successive wins have lifted their confidence, and they will be keen to carry that form into Friday’s contest.

East Bengal Need A Response After Chennaiyin Setback

The Kolkata side opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers FC Goa and followed it up with a 5-1 victory against Inter Kashi FC. Their attack was firing, but the defeat in Chennai exposed problems at the other end of the pitch.

Habas did not hide his disappointment after the loss. He called the performance an “accident” and said the team needed to get back to its usual style.

“After the match against Chennai, we lost the idea, we lost the style, and for that we have to recover immediately,” he said.

East Bengal have still scored more goals than any other team in the league so far. Ake Loba and Dani Ramirez have three goals apiece, while Loba has also set up two goals. Bipin Singh has added two more to the team’s tally.

Defender Anwar Ali will not be available for the match. Habas, however, wants the other players to step up and stressed the need for strength across the squad.

“We need one squad with good players in all positions on the pitch,” he said.

Sporting Club Delhi Find Their Rhythm

Delhi’s campaign did not get off to the best start. They lost their opening matches against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant before sharing points with FC Goa.

Things have changed over their last two outings. They came from behind to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2 and then produced a convincing 3-0 win against Inter Kashi FC.

With seven points from five matches, Delhi are fourth in the standings. East Bengal have six points but have played two fewer games and currently sit sixth.

Coach Tomasz Tchorz knows the challenge of facing the defending champions in Kolkata, but his message ahead of the match was clear.

“We are going to Kolkata to win the game,” he said. “We want to be offensive. We want to create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals,” he added.

Juan Pena has been Delhi’s main source of goals with three strikes. Carlos Fortes and Rodrigo da Silva have scored twice each, while Rodrigo has also provided two assists.

East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi: Head-To-Head Record

Recent meetings have gone East Bengal’s way. In the last league season they beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-0 and in February 2026 they beat them 4-1.

Friday’s result could have an important impact on the standings. A win would take East Bengal to nine points and put them in a stronger position to challenge for a top-four place. Delhi, meanwhile, will be hoping to make it three wins in a row and continue their climb up the table.

East Bengal vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2026-27 match Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Friday, November 20.

The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. Indian fans can watch the match live on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will also be live-streamed free of cost on the official YouTube channel of Indian Super League (MG ISL).

For television viewers, the match will be shown live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.